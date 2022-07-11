ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFLA

CRAZY VIDEO: Dust devil causes chaos at hotel pool

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YLdQw_0gbv4yOi00

LAS VEGAS (WFLA) — A dust devil caused a whirlwind of chaos Friday as it appeared at a Las Vegas pool.

Video of the mini-twister showed it toss lounge chairs and other items in the air while guests at the Luxor Hotel and Casino began screaming.

‘That’s the craziest s— I’ve ever seen,” someone is heard saying on the video.

The debris knocked some of the guests down as they were caught in the middle of the dust devil.

The National Weather Service describes dust devils as a wind event when a strong surface heating causes a whirlfriend to form from the ground up. They usually occur at the joining of two different surfaces, which in the hotel’s case would’ve been the pool and the concrete ground around it.

Dust devils generally are weaker than tornadoes and happen under clear skies. Even so, more powerful dust devils can destroy small structures.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dust Devils#Luxor Hotel#Casino#Nexstar Media Inc#Wfla
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WFLA

WFLA

75K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy