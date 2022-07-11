ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stock market: How important is it for Venture Capital to stabilize?

FOXBusiness
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJul. 11, 2022 - 03:18 - Threadneedle Ventures founder...

video.foxbusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Co-Founder of Major Crypto Lender Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Explode by Over 350% – Here’s His Timeline

Nexo crypto lending platform co-founder Antoni Trenchev says he’s not turning his back on Bitcoin (BTC) despite BTC losing more than 70% of its value since late 2021. In a new interview with Bloomberg Technology, Trenchev says Bitcoin experienced brutal price swings to the downside two years ago before rallying in a major way, and he anticipates BTC to manifest another bull cycle.
MARKETS
CBS News

How bad is the crypto market crash? Take a look at Coinbase

Among those reeling from the billions of dollars lost in the cryptocurrency crash, no company has taken a greater beating than Coinbase. The nation's largest and first publicly traded crypto exchange, Coinbase has seen its stock price plunge 81% this year, and has recently announced plans to shed one-fifth of its staff.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ventures#Stock#The Stock Market
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
FOXBusiness

Twitter torched over Musk debacle: A 'garbage company' with a 'dismal future'

Circle Squared Alternative Investments' Jeff Sica slammed "garbage company" Twitter as they plan to sue Elon Musk for walking away from the company's acquisition, arguing the tech giant has a "very dismal future" during an interview on "Varney & Co." Monday. JEFF SICA: The billion dollars that they [Twitter] may...
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

Crypto Biz: Crypto broker goes bankrupt, Bitcoin miner capitulates and China VC funding soars

Those of us anxiously awaiting a summer relief rally for Bitcoin (BTC) may have to wait a little while longer. The bear market is still cleansing us of our excess — and revealing the most toxic players in our industry. I’ve talked to you about Terra (LUNA) — now renamed Terra Classic (LUNC) — Celsius, Three Arrows Capital, BlockFi — what about Voyager Digital? The crypto broker filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this week, putting hundreds of thousands of creditors on high alert.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Could Be The Greatest Bull Market In History: Bloomberg Analyst

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s largest digital currency by market capitalization, could be the greatest bull market in history at a relatively discounted price to start the second half of 2022. That's according to Bloomberg analyst Mike McGlone. With the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index (BGCI) nearing a similar drawdown as...
MARKETS
FOXBusiness

Home loan size retreats from record as mortgage application demand cools

The average size of a home purchase loan has pulled back from its record high as demand for mortgage applications fell for the second straight week. According to the Mortgage Bankers Association, the average purchase loan size fell to $415,000 for the week ending July 8, down from $460,000 hit in March.
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

MariMed Begins Trading On The Canadian Securities Exchange

MariMed, Inc. MRMD MRMD will begin trading its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange on July 12, under the ticker symbol MRMD. “We are excited to announce this significant milestone of our dual listing on the CSE,” stated Robert Fireman, chief executive officer of MariMed. “We believe listing on the CSE will increase liquidity for our shareholders and provide access to a significant pool of prospective retail and institutional investors, as well as potential additional Wall Street analyst coverage.”
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Protagonist Raises $100 Million to Invest in Early Crypto Startups

The multimillion initiative will be directed towards gaming companies, blockchain startups, and firms that support crypto’s infrastructure. Protagonist – a venture capital firm that supports entities in the digital asset industry – launched a $100 million fund that will be distributed to early-stage crypto companies. The initiative was established by the firm’s Co-Founders – George Bousis, Dylan Macalinao, and Harry Hurst.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy