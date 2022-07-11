Stock market: How important is it for Venture Capital to stabilize?

Those of us anxiously awaiting a summer relief rally for Bitcoin (BTC) may have to wait a little while longer. The bear market is still cleansing us of our excess — and revealing the most toxic players in our industry. I’ve talked to you about Terra (LUNA) — now renamed Terra Classic (LUNC) — Celsius, Three Arrows Capital, BlockFi — what about Voyager Digital? The crypto broker filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this week, putting hundreds of thousands of creditors on high alert.

