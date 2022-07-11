Stock market: How important is it for Venture Capital to stabilize?

MariMed, Inc. MRMD MRMD will begin trading its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange on July 12, under the ticker symbol MRMD. “We are excited to announce this significant milestone of our dual listing on the CSE,” stated Robert Fireman, chief executive officer of MariMed. “We believe listing on the CSE will increase liquidity for our shareholders and provide access to a significant pool of prospective retail and institutional investors, as well as potential additional Wall Street analyst coverage.”
