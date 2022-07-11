ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, NY

State police confirm missing autistic child found dead

By Mikhaela Singleton, Richard Roman
 2 days ago

EASTON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — New York State Police confirmed to NEWS10 that 6-year-old Onnex Thompson-Hall was found dead at around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday. His body was in a pond not far from his home in Washington County.

An investigation is pending, but investigators said the death appears to be an accidental drowning. A child with autism, Onnex went missing at around 10:40 a.m. on Sunday.

At Carman Park in Rotterdam, a candlelight vigil is planned in honor of Onnex. It’s set for 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

Initially, police reported that the child was unfamiliar with the area, wearing only a diaper, and had wandered off at the Washington County Fairgrounds. Forest rangers from the Department of Environmental Conservation reportedly found the body during a search that also included NYS Fire, NYSP, the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, Cambridge-Greenwich Police, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Public Safety, Middle Falls Fire Department, Greenwich Fire Department, Argyle Fire Department, Ft. Edward Fire Department, and the Easton-Greenwich Rescue Squad.

