Englewood, OH

Man on the run after ramming Englewood police cruiser

By Sarah Bean
 2 days ago
Credit: Getty Images

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Englewood Police are seeking a suspect after a man rammed his car into a police cruiser, heavily damaging the vehicle.

At 1:30 a.m. Monday morning, an officer was checking on a car parked at the Hampton Inn on Rockridge Road. The car had its headlights on, and the officer believed it to be unoccupied.

The officer parked behind the car and walked up to knock on the window of the vehicle, a sergeant with the Englewood Police Department said. At this point, the officer noticed the car contained a male driver with a female passenger.

The man driving put the car into reverse, repeatedly hitting the police cruiser until it was no longer blocking him into the parking lot. Once the cruiser was out of the way, the suspect fled the scene.

According to the Englewood Police Department, the police cruiser was too damaged to give chase. Neither of the two officers on the scene was injured in the incident.

Detectives are currently working to identify the driver.

