ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poplar Bluff, MO

John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff to add more parking

By Amber Ruch
KFVS12
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will add more parking after crews demolish an old MRI building. According to a release from the VA, construction work began June 30 with the fencing off and closure of affected areas to maintain visitor and employee safety, including...

www.kfvs12.com

Comments / 1

Related
KFVS12

Grand opening held for new elementary school in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A new elementary school in Sikeston opened its doors to the public Tuesday night, July 12. Lee Hunter Elementary hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its grand opening. The groundbreaking for the new building happened last year. The first day of school is scheduled for Tuesday, August...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Dangerous intersection causes concern in Gordonville

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Center Junction construction project made the intersection of Highway K and Route 25 a detour route. More traffic flowed through, so a temporary traffic signal was put in to help manage the additional drivers. When the detour was no longer necessary, the signals were...
GORDONVILLE, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Brightspeed Announces Initial Fiber Build Markets for 19 Missouri Counties

West Plains, MO. – Brightspeed announced today that it will build over 130,000 new fiber passings in portions of 19 counties in Missouri, including Howell, Oregon, Texas, and Wright counties. Brightspeed is expecting these passings to be implemented by the end of 2023 and will install 180,000 additional fiber passings in the state in following years.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Poplar Bluff, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Poplar Bluff, MO
Government
point2homes.com

625 County Road 607, Jackson, Cape Girardeau County, MO, 63755

This beautiful log home sits on 8 acres of wooded land! This home is nestled comfortably on mostly wooded acreage- providing a sense of privacy and seclusion, would be great hiking grounds for those that like to explore OR could be great to trap and hunt on!The main living room features a floor to ceiling stone, wood burning fireplace, accompanied by a high wooden cathedral ceiling. The main level features a separate dining space, kitchen with breakfast bar, main level laundry and an additional living space that has potential to be used in various ways! Upstairs, there's an open loft area that could be used for an office, additional tv room or more!The 2nd floor holds 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms- with tons of closet and storage space! This is a split floor plan (master on one end, additional rooms on the other end). There are front and back porch areas- The house has a full, unfinished basement. This home is few and far between- so unique with exquisite features!
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Sikeston man saved during wellness check

Man wanted in connection of stolen vehicle in Paducah. Sedgewickville was enjoying a special Fourth of July celebration within its community. The Bollinger County Library celebrated 75 years on Saturday, July 9.
KFVS12

Top prosecutor in Williamson County steps down

A turkey was reported stolen out of Bollinger County and its owners are asking for help. Police are searching for a suspect in a deadly Caruthersville shooting. Dangerous intersection concerns Gordonville residents. Updated: 31 minutes ago. |. A dangerous intersection in Gordonville has residents concerned over their local road safety.
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Va Medical Center#Parking Spaces#Won Freedom
kbsi23.com

New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department adds K9

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KBSI) – The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department has a new member with four paws. K9 Fenrir is a 21-month-old Dutch shepherd who is trained intensively on searching for individuals of interest and articles. His handler is K9 Deputy Hise. K9 Fenrir is also trained...
KFVS12

New Madrid Co. couple found dead in home

GIDEON, Mo. (KFVS) - The town of Gideon in New Madrid County, Missouri is small - so it wasn’t shocking when the Gideon Police Department got called to a house for a wellness check when a resident was worried about their neighbors. Chris Hensley, the Chief Deputy of New...
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Heartland News at 9 headlines 7/13

A turkey was reported stolen out of Bollinger County and its owners are asking for help. Police are searching for a suspect in a deadly Caruthersville shooting. Dangerous intersection concerns Gordonville residents. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A dangerous intersection in Gordonville has residents concerned over their local road safety.
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Heat-related deaths in New Madrid County

Supply chain delays persist as dockworkers contract expires. 2 heat-related deaths reported in New Madrid Co., Mo. At least two people have reportedly died during last week's heatwave. 1 dead, 5 hurt in shooting outside Westport Ale House. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. Officers say a disturbance inside the Westport...
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KFVS12

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Kentucky motorcyclist was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County on Thursday, July 7. The crash happened at 11 a.m. on Missouri 77, about 2 miles north of Diehlstadt. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Robert E. Smith, 58 of Bardwell, was...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Man’s life saved from hot home thanks to neighbors, officer

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Members of one community are thankful that a man is alive after being saved by police and neighbors who helped him. It happened in Sikeston in a quiet neighborhood. Neighbors realized something was amiss with an elderly man who was residing in a home on Luther Street.
SIKESTON, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Oregon County Sheriff Arrests July 4 – 10, 2022

On 07/05/2022, the Oregon County Sheriff’s Office arrested Seth W Brown of Thayer on an Oregon County Warrant driving while revoked/suspended-1st offense, class D misdemeanor. He was released on 07/05/2022 after posting $100.00 cash bond. On 07/05/2022, the Oregon County Sheriff’s Office arrested Caitlin Parnell of Alton on an...
OREGON COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Armed and Dangerous suspect sought in Caruthersville deadly shooting

A turkey was reported stolen out of Bollinger County and its owners are asking for help. Police are searching for a suspect in a deadly Caruthersville shooting. Dangerous intersection concerns Gordonville residents. Updated: 31 minutes ago. |. A dangerous intersection in Gordonville has residents concerned over their local road safety.
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
Kait 8

2 heat-related deaths reported in Gideon, Mo.

GIDEON, Mo. (KFVS) - Gideon police were called to a home in town to conduct a well-being check on Saturday night, July 9. Police said when they got into the home a couple in their 50s was found dead. Foul play is not suspected. According to New Madrid County Sheriff’s...
GIDEON, MO
KFVS12

Fourth of July fight leads to second-degree murder charge

CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - A Corning man has been charged with second-degree murder after investigators said a fight turned deadly. According to court documents, on July 5 the Clay County Sheriff’s Office contacted Arkansas State Police to assist in a death investigation. ASP Corporal Tony Hill interviewed four people...
CORNING, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy