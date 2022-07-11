ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powell, AL

Shenandoah to perform at NACC’s Music on the Mountain

By Zach Hester
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=091JIX_0gbv45NM00
(Northeast Alabama Community College | Facebook)

POWELL, Ala. (WHNT) — Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) will host acclaimed country music group Shenandoah as part of this year’s Music on the Mountain celebration.

Music on the Mountain will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 28 in the Tom Bevill Lyceum.

Shenandoah, a band local to Muscle Shoals, is best known for hits like “Two Dozen Roses,” “Church on Cumberland Road,” and “Next to You, Next to Me.” The band has recorded 10 studio albums with 26 singles charting on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. Shenandoah was named the Academy of Country Music’s Vocal Group of the Year in 1991.

The stop at NACC is part of the group’s 35th Anniversary Tour.

“We are extremely pleased to bring Music on the Mountain back with the band Shenandoah,” stated NACC President Dr. David Campbell. “Our area has a very rich musical heritage, and I know people will appreciate the music of this great band.”

Tickets for the event cost $20 and are currently on sale. To buy tickets, click here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHNT News 19

Huntsville Museum of Art is Best in Bama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A local institution has once again been recognized as “Best in Bama.”. The Huntsville Museum of Art announced Monday that the museum was recognized as the Best Art Museum for 2022 – its sixth win in eight years. Alabama Magazine ran the contest...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

LifeSouth to offer gift cards, prizes for blood donation

(WHNT) — LifeSouth is looking for volunteers to help them fight the summer blood shortage across North Alabama. On Saturday, July 16, the organization will host “Destination: Donation Blood Drive” across the area. The event will be held at six LifeSouth locations across North Alabama, including:. Athens...
MADISON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Bingo! for The Link of Cullman County

CULLMAN, Ala. – Karma’s Coffee House and its First Avenue neighbors Monograms Plus are partnering  July 19 to host Bingo Night benefiting The Link of Cullman County. The two Warehouse District businesses will donate a portion of their sales from 4-6 p.m. that day to The Link as well.  Monograms Plus Owner Lynsey Todd shared, “The Link of Cullman County does a little bit of everything. They have a food pantry. They help with housing and people who are getting out of jail and are looking for some way where they can restart their life.   “They give them a place to live,...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Entertainment
City
Powell, AL
City
Muscle Shoals, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘Lord, it’s hot out here, but I’m having the time of my life!’

CULLMAN, Ala. – The excessive heat advisory did not sway the masses who attended 2nd Fridays this past Friday evening. Despite a heat index of 100 degrees, the crowds were out in force to enjoy the second incarnation of this summertime’s event hosted by the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce and Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism.  The north boundary of the party saw participants in the cruise-in car show, which included many more motorcycles than last month. Branham Tire and Accessories Owner and Cullman City School Board member Chris Branham proudly displayed his classic, perfectly polished MG.  The Lamont Landers Band...
CULLMAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Group#Academy Of Country Music#Mountain#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Nacc
southerntorch.com

40th Sand Mountain Potato Festival

HENAGAR, Ala.-- The City of Henagar held their 40th annual Sand Mountain Potato Festival on July 4. The Sand Mountain Potato Festival is the pride and joy of Henagar. It has been a community tradition since 1983. Sand Mountain is known for its agricultural products, including potatoes. The festival began...
HENAGAR, AL
WHNT News 19

Free 2 Teach opens doors for 2022 Back to School shopping

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Madison County public school teachers will be able to begin shopping for free school supplies and resources on Monday from Free 2 Teach. Free 2 Teach provides free resources to nearly 4,000 teachers in Madison County’s three public school systems, benefitting over 50,000 students, according to the organization.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
WAFF

Kangaroo missing in Cullman County

WEST POINT, Ala. (WAFF) - A West Point man is searching for his pet kangaroo Monday after the animal escaped Sunday night. According to Eli Morton, the owner, the kangaroo is a pet that escaped Sunday night and he plans to catch it Monday evening. Cullman County Animal Control says...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy