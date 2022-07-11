ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Hy-Vee withdraws Hy-Vee and Mealtime Potato Salad

By Dave Marzullo
 2 days ago
Hy-Vee, Inc. and Mealtime and Potato Salad (FDA images)

The FDA has released the following:

Out of an abundance of caution, Hy-Vee, Inc. is voluntarily withdrawing all varieties and all sizes of its Hy-Vee Potato Salad and Mealtime Potato Salad due to a presumptive positive microbial result on the line that the potatoes were processed on. While final test results are not expected for approximately 7-10 days, due to the holiday weekend Hy-Vee elected to withdraw all product today from its shelves and service cases pending final test results.

The voluntary withdrawal includes all varieties and all sizes of Hy-Vee Potato Salad and Mealtime Potato Salad available from grab-and-go refrigerated cases and/or deli service cases in all Hy-Vee, Hy-Vee Drugstore and Dollar Fresh Market locations – as we well as Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh convenience stores – across the company’s eight-state region of Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin. The expiration dates are between July 31, 2022, and Aug. 4, 2022.

The list below outlines the products that have been withdrawn. No other Hy-Vee or Mealtime branded salads are impacted. To date, there have been no reports of illness or complaints involving the products addressed in this withdrawal.

  • HY-VEE OLD FASHIONED POTATO SALAD
  • HY-VEE COUNTRY STYLE POTATO SALAD
  • HY-VEE DIJON MUSTARD POTATO SALAD
  • HY-VEE GREEN ONION & EGG POTATO SALAD
  • HY-VEE CHIPOTLE RANCH POTATO SALAD
  • HY-VEE DICED RED SKIN POTATO SALAD
  • HY-VEE LOADED BAKED POTATO SALAD
  • MEALTIME OLD FASHIONED POTATO SALAD
  • MEALTIME COUNTRY STYLE POTATO SALAD
  • MEALTIME DIJON MUSTARD POTATO SALAD

Customers who have purchased any of these products are urged not to consume the product and dispose of it or return it to their local Hy-Vee for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care at customercare@hy-vee.com.

WGN Radio

Forever chemicals found in Illinois’ drinking water

Michael Hawthorne, Chicago Tribune’s environment and public health investigative reporter, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss a recent report which found that 8 million people in the state get their drinking water from a utility where forever chemicals have been detected. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand […]
CHICAGO, IL
