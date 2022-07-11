Hy-Vee withdraws Hy-Vee and Mealtime Potato Salad

Hy-Vee, Inc. and Mealtime and Potato Salad (FDA images)

The FDA has released the following:

Out of an abundance of caution, Hy-Vee, Inc. is voluntarily withdrawing all varieties and all sizes of its Hy-Vee Potato Salad and Mealtime Potato Salad due to a presumptive positive microbial result on the line that the potatoes were processed on. While final test results are not expected for approximately 7-10 days, due to the holiday weekend Hy-Vee elected to withdraw all product today from its shelves and service cases pending final test results.

The voluntary withdrawal includes all varieties and all sizes of Hy-Vee Potato Salad and Mealtime Potato Salad available from grab-and-go refrigerated cases and/or deli service cases in all Hy-Vee, Hy-Vee Drugstore and Dollar Fresh Market locations – as we well as Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh convenience stores – across the company’s eight-state region of Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin. The expiration dates are between July 31, 2022, and Aug. 4, 2022.

The list below outlines the products that have been withdrawn. No other Hy-Vee or Mealtime branded salads are impacted. To date, there have been no reports of illness or complaints involving the products addressed in this withdrawal.

HY-VEE OLD FASHIONED POTATO SALAD

HY-VEE COUNTRY STYLE POTATO SALAD

HY-VEE DIJON MUSTARD POTATO SALAD

HY-VEE GREEN ONION & EGG POTATO SALAD

HY-VEE CHIPOTLE RANCH POTATO SALAD

HY-VEE DICED RED SKIN POTATO SALAD

HY-VEE LOADED BAKED POTATO SALAD

MEALTIME OLD FASHIONED POTATO SALAD

MEALTIME COUNTRY STYLE POTATO SALAD

MEALTIME DIJON MUSTARD POTATO SALAD

Customers who have purchased any of these products are urged not to consume the product and dispose of it or return it to their local Hy-Vee for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care at customercare@hy-vee.com.