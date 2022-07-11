Manning hired as Director Of Lacrosse Operations

ECU Athletics

GREENVILLE, N.C. — James Manning has been named the Director of Lacrosse Operations at East Carolina University, according to an announcement by head coach Amanda Moore Monday.

Manning, who previously served as a student manager with the Pirates, spent the 2021 campaign at Rutgers also as a student manager. The nationally-ranked Scarlet Knights posted a 16-5 record and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

“We are thrilled to bring James Manning back home to ECU,” Moore said. “He exudes positivity and is one of the hardest workers I’ve seen. He left ECU to earn a master’s degree at Rutgers where he not only increased his education but also his knowledge of the game and the day-to-day operations of an elite division one lacrosse program while working with their lacrosse staff. We could not be more excited to welcome him back to our Pirate Lacrosse Family!”

With Manning on staff, Rutgers set a single-season record for victories, garnered six wins over ranked foes, reached the final of the Big Ten Tournament, produced four USA Lacrosse Magazine All-Americans and picked up a quartet of IWLCA All-Region selections.

“I am so excited to be back at ECU,” Manning stated. “I can’t wait to get started and work with Coach Moore and the rest of the coaching staff to take this program to the next level. Go Pirates!”