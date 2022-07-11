ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNCT

Manning hired as Director Of Lacrosse Operations

By ECU Sports Information
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42z24F_0gbv3kJz00
ECU Athletics

GREENVILLE, N.C. — James Manning has been named the Director of Lacrosse Operations at East Carolina University, according to an announcement by head coach Amanda Moore Monday.

Manning, who previously served as a student manager with the Pirates, spent the 2021 campaign at Rutgers also as a student manager. The nationally-ranked Scarlet Knights posted a 16-5 record and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

“We are thrilled to bring James Manning back home to ECU,” Moore said. “He exudes positivity and is one of the hardest workers I’ve seen. He left ECU to earn a master’s degree at Rutgers where he not only increased his education but also his knowledge of the game and the day-to-day operations of an elite division one lacrosse program while working with their lacrosse staff. We could not be more excited to welcome him back to our Pirate Lacrosse Family!”

With Manning on staff, Rutgers set a single-season record for victories, garnered six wins over ranked foes, reached the final of the Big Ten Tournament, produced four USA Lacrosse Magazine All-Americans and picked up a quartet of IWLCA All-Region selections.

“I am so excited to be back at ECU,” Manning stated. “I can’t wait to get started and work with Coach Moore and the rest of the coaching staff to take this program to the next level. Go Pirates!”

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Schwartz rounds out coaching staff with hires

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Nick Matson, Josh Giardina, Keith Pough and Matthew Winsberg have been hired to the ECU men’s basketball coaching staff, according to an announcement by head coach Mike Schwartz. Matson and Giardina will serve as the Director of Player Personnel and Director of Player Development, respectively,...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

“Meet The Pirates” set for Aug. 20

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The 27th Annual Meet the Pirates event sponsored by Optimum is scheduled for Saturday, August 20 at Bagwell Field inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The event will feature an open scrimmage with the 2022 ECU Pirates Football team. Time of the scrimmage and activities surrounding the game will be announced soon.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

ECU men’s golf announces 2022-23 schedule

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina men’s golf team will participate in 12 total events, host a fall and spring tournament and co-host another during the 2022-23 season head coach Kevin Williams announced Wednesday. Playing their entire schedule across the Southeast region, the Pirates’ season begins Sept. 9...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Tar Heel wins 9-11 state championship

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Little League’s 9-11-year-old Tar Heel team won the 2022 N.C 9-11-year old state baseball tournament after defeating South Durham Little League 5-2 at Keith Stadium in Charlotte. Tar Heel went undefeated in the tournament with wins over New Market Little League and South...
TAR HEEL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lacrosse#East Carolina University#Rutgers University#Big Ten Tournament#College Sports#The Ncaa Tournament#Usa Lacrosse Magazine#All Americans#Iwlca
thewashingtondailynews.com

Warren is ready to contribute

Grayson Warren finished one shot away from a state golf championship her senior year at Pungo Christian Academy in 2019. She shot a one-over par 73 at the Bryan Park Players Course in Greensboro and accepted a scholarship to play at East Carolina. She grew up in Beaufort County as a Pirates fan and was looking forward to starting her collegiate career. After two weeks on campus, she realized it was going to take longer than she thought.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Game 3 of American Legion series postponed to Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Game 3 of the best-of-five American Legion Area 1 East championship series between Pitt County Post 39 and Wayne County Post 11 has been postponed due to rain. The teams are planning to play Game 3 Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Pitt Community College....
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

PCGSL 10U All-Stars win state championship

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Girls Softball League 10U All-Stars are state champions. Pitt County defeated the Rowan County 10U All-Stars 6-0 Monday to win the title. A four-run sixth inning helped Pitt County secure the win.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Greenville 10-year-olds advance to state title game

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Tar Heel League all-star team has advanced to the final of the state baseball tournament that’s being played at Elm Street Park. Tar Heel, the host team, won over Wilson City, 11-2, Tuesday morning. The win puts the team in Thursday’s final against the team that advances through the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Down East rallies late, tops Columbia

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Down East scored five of its six runs in the final two innings to rally for a 6-4 victory over Columbia Tuesday in the series opener between the two teams at Grainger Stadium. Down East (42-39), playing this week as the Avocados Luchadores, scored two runs in the seventh and three […]
COLUMBIA, NC
WNCT

Five J.H. Rose golfers in running at national invite

PINEHURST, N.C. (WNCT) — Five golfers from J.H. Rose High School are participating in the 2022 Boys High School Golf National Invitational at Pinehurst Resort. The three-day event is an invite-only tournament made up of the top high school golfers across the country. Competition rounds will take place on Pinehurst No. 5, No. 6, and […]
PINEHURST, NC
WNCT

PCC schedules special new student orientation for first-generation enrollees

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt Community College will hold a special new student orientation session this month to highlight programming and services established for first-generation students. Set for July 20, the program will feature returning PCC students and employees sharing stories of their personal success as first-generation college students....
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

BCCC Barber Academy now open to clients

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The TFB&B-BCCC Barber Academy is now accepting clients. Beaufort County Community College’s new barbering program has 18 students enrolled in its first session. Like its Cosmetology and Manicuring Salon on campus, the TFB&B-BCCC Barber Academy invites the public to receive discounted services so that...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

$40K grant helps purchase instruments for band students

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Greene County Schools is getting $40,000 through a grant to get more instruments for band students. Band directors at Greene County Middle and Greene Central High said they’re now able to get the right amount of instruments they need for their classes. “Last year COVID really hit us hard not […]
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Craven Community College hosting open house to highlight opportunties

NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) – Craven County Community College will be hosting an open house on July 28 from 5 to 6 p.m. in Ward Hall. The open house will allow new or returning students the opportunity to visit the campus and meet college representatives in person to learn about programs, tuition assistance, and career opportunities.
NEW BERN, NC
WAVY News 10

NC man wins $200,000 from scratch ticket

AHOSKIE, N.C. (WAVY) — A man won $200,000 from a $5 lottery scratch-off he bought from a convenience store. Ken Gatling bought a Double Cash Doubler ticket from Duck Thru in Hertford County and found he had won big. Gatling traveled almost two hours to collect his prize at...
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Pitt County Schools and many other organizations receive $400K grant

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Pitt County Schools, United Way of Pitt County, and Partnership for Progress received approval from the North Carolina Board of Education for $400,000 in funding for the joint 21st Century Community Leather Center after school grant. This 21st CCLC grant expands first and second-grade afterschool...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Living Local: Kinston and its history, culture

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The exploring in the Eastern North Carolina continues. As part of our month-long series, Living Local, we are heading to a different town or city in ENC every weekday in July. Wednesday, we were in Kinston. The CSS Neuse Museum is right in the heart of downtown Kinston. There is a lot […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

WNCT

27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy