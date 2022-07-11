ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missed last supermoon? Wednesday is another chance to catch one

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EqbUe_0gbv3gn500

If you missed last month’s supermoon, you have another chance.

This month’s full moon is Wednesday. At the same time, the moon’s orbit will bring it closer to Earth than usual. This cosmic combo is called a supermoon.

Here are the meteor showers, eclipses, and supermoons to see in 2022

That can make the moon appear slightly bigger and brighter, weather permitting.

One name for Wednesday’s full moon is the “Buck moon” — a reference to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer, or bucks.

The supermoon on June 14 was the “Strawberry moon” because it’s the full moon at strawberry harvest time.

Newsweek

When Is July's Full Moon, the Biggest and Brightest Supermoon of the Year?

Later this week, the July full moon will grace the skies in what promises to be a treat for sky-watchers. The full Buck Moon, which will rise on Wednesday, will be a supermoon, the biggest and brightest of the year, making this event extra special. It's called a Buck Moon because the antlers of male deer (bucks) are in full-growth mode at this time.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Riskiest Asteroid Known to Humankind in the Last Year Will Not Strike Earth for at Least 100 Years

Impact in 2052 ruled out as the European Space Agency (ESA) counts down to Asteroid Day. Just in time for worldwide Asteroid Day: a threatening space rock lingered at the top of risk lists around the globe for months, with a real chance of striking Earth on April 2, 2052. Now, ESA’s asteroid team working with experts at the European Southern Observatory (ESO) has officially removed ‘2021 QM1’ from their asteroid risk list, a result of skilled observations and analysis of the faintest asteroid ever observed with one of the most sensitive telescopes ever constructed.
ASTRONOMY
ohmymag.co.uk

A huge comet has entered the solar system and will be visible in July

This year’s sky has been incredible for astronomers so far. First with the Eta Lyrids, the Eta Aquariids and the Tau-Herculids and Bootids meteor showers, as well as the various comets that have been coming close to Earth. Now another comet will be seen in the sky. Tracked since...
ASTRONOMY
