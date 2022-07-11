Santa Rosa County Schools looking to hire 130 more teachers

Every summer, the Florida Department of Education releases its school grades from the previous school year. It's not your typical report card. The grades are based on nearly a dozen components from how well middle school students are prepared for high school, to graduation rates -- even tracking the number of students taking college-level courses across each district.
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County Commissioners responded Tuesday to accusations of misuse of funds. Last week an internal audit from the Walton County Clerk found that all five commissioners misused their county purchasing cards. It found expenses for people not employed by the county with alcohol and hotel purchases...
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The CEO of the Alfred-Washburn Center is charged for cutting a lock off a portable toilet in downtown Pensacola so the homeless could use it. Pensacola Police say it was caught on camera. Since April 8, the locks on those portable toilets have been cut off every...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Schools is explaining why the state issued a grade of "Incomplete" for Warrington Middle School for the 2021-22 school year. Channel 3 reported in May that Warrington Middle will change to a charter school if it receives a failing grade. Florida school district grades...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Warrington Middle School will soon transition to a charter school after receiving a failing grade for the 2021-22 school year. In a press release Tuesday, the Escambia County School District said the Florida Department of Education issued Warrington Middle School a "D" grade. This comes after the school initially received an "Incomplete" grade from the state.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County is offering sand for residents living in flood-prone areas beginning Wednesday to use ahead of this week's severe weather threats. The sand is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Residents must bring their own sandbags and shovels. Sandbags can be purchased at most local...
LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A lease agreement between Loxley building owners and the Baldwin County Commission was terminated this month citing “unsafe and unsanitary” conditions for the abrupt decision. The building, located at 3147 1st Avenue in Loxley, was home to the Baldwin County Library Cooperative since the lease began in October 2021.
Community Partners Join United Way of West Florida to Stuff the Bus. On July 21 you can help students in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties get the tools they need to succeed this school year. Stuff the Bus is a school supply collection drive coordinated by United Way of West...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A recently announced $100 million broadband service project will bring fiber network service to businesses and residents in Okaloosa County. The project between One Okaloosa and LiveOak Fiber is slated to being in the latter part of 2022 with the first customers in February of 2023. LiveOak said the work will create 50 new jobs over the next three years.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Bikers rode in Baldwin County over the weekend to raise money for the woman severely burned while working at a Circle K in Escambia County. Joie Hellmich was burned on more than 30 percent of her body in March after being set on fire by another woman while working at the Circle K on Massachusetts Ave.
DeFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — When Healthmark Regional Medical Center announced the closure of its emergency room for renovation in March, Walton County Sheriff Mike Adkinson was worried about the effect it would have on the community. The agency brought on a seventh ambulance earlier than scheduled to help offset the longer transport times to […]
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola homeless advocate was booked into Escambia County Jail Wednesday morning on a charge of damaging property. Michael Kimberl, 46, is charged with damaging property-criminal mischief $200 dollars and under. Jail records show he was released around 11:15 a.m. on $1,000 bond. According to the arrest...
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Niceville and the Niceville Police Department are in need of emergency dispatchers. City staff said the department needs to full 4 dispatch positions and 5 officer positions. The department is offering a $2,000 sign-on bonus for new dispatchers. The starting salary is...
Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the northern Gulf of Mexico are associated with a trough of low pressure. According to the National Hurricane Center, gradual development of this system is possible if it can remain offshore while it “meanders near” the northern Gulf coast through the end of the week.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A former Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office lieutenant took a plea deal Tuesday in his elderly exploitation case. Authorities announced in January that Scott Haines, who was in charge of an elderly woman's finances, fraudulently obtained over $10,000 by depositing the woman's rental payments into his own personal bank account.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man running for an Escambia County Commissioner seat is charged with openly carrying a prohibited weapon. Stanley McDaniels, 39, was arrested Sunday and booked into Escambia County Jail. Escambia County's official website shows McDaniels is running as a Republican for the Escambia County Commissioner,...
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - As the rain continues to fall, the threat of flooding is growing for some homeowners in Baldwin county. Van Edington spoke to FOX10 about his home in Silverhill and the steps he’s taking to protect it. Edington says while regular rain events do no damage at all. Hurricanes are a different story.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Niceville man who pleaded guilty to charges in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced Wednesday to 75 days in jail. A judge sentenced 33-year-old Andrew William Griswold in Escambia County federal court. In addition to jail time, Griswold was also sentenced...
This coverage is made possible thanks to Caliber Car Wash in Fort Walton Beach! Caliber features top-of-the-line equipment and tons of free detailing tools for use after your wash, including free vacuums, air fresheners, mat cleaners, detailing air, cleaners, and towels. Children in Crisis is a non-profit organization that works...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola was arrested after deputies believe he burglarized a vehicle by jumping through its window. Leonard J. Allen, 35, was arrested after Santa Rosa County deputies were called to a CVS for a vehicle burglary. Investigators reviewed security footage which showed Allen jumping into a vehicle.
Comments / 0