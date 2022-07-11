ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

Santa Rosa County Schools looking to hire 130 more teachers

By WEAR staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County School District says...

Crisis in the Classroom: Breaking down Northwest Florida's 2021-22 school district grades

Every summer, the Florida Department of Education releases its school grades from the previous school year. It's not your typical report card. The grades are based on nearly a dozen components from how well middle school students are prepared for high school, to graduation rates -- even tracking the number of students taking college-level courses across each district.
Warrington Middle School receives failing grade, will soon transition to charter

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Warrington Middle School will soon transition to a charter school after receiving a failing grade for the 2021-22 school year. In a press release Tuesday, the Escambia County School District said the Florida Department of Education issued Warrington Middle School a "D" grade. This comes after the school initially received an "Incomplete" grade from the state.
Stuff the Bus 2022 - July 21

Community Partners Join United Way of West Florida to Stuff the Bus. On July 21 you can help students in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties get the tools they need to succeed this school year. Stuff the Bus is a school supply collection drive coordinated by United Way of West...
$100M fiber network project, 50 new jobs coming to Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A recently announced $100 million broadband service project will bring fiber network service to businesses and residents in Okaloosa County. The project between One Okaloosa and LiveOak Fiber is slated to being in the latter part of 2022 with the first customers in February of 2023. LiveOak said the work will create 50 new jobs over the next three years.
North Walton Co. approaching four months without ER

DeFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — When Healthmark Regional Medical Center announced the closure of its emergency room for renovation in March, Walton County Sheriff Mike Adkinson was worried about the effect it would have on the community. The agency brought on a seventh ambulance earlier than scheduled to help offset the longer transport times to […]
Pensacola homeless advocate charged with cutting lock off portable toilet

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola homeless advocate was booked into Escambia County Jail Wednesday morning on a charge of damaging property. Michael Kimberl, 46, is charged with damaging property-criminal mischief $200 dollars and under. Jail records show he was released around 11:15 a.m. on $1,000 bond. According to the arrest...
$100 million fiber investment in Okaloosa

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the northern Gulf of Mexico are associated with a trough of low pressure. According to the National Hurricane Center, gradual development of this system is possible if it can remain offshore while it “meanders near” the northern Gulf coast through the end of the week.
Escambia County Commissioner candidate charged with openly carrying gun

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man running for an Escambia County Commissioner seat is charged with openly carrying a prohibited weapon. Stanley McDaniels, 39, was arrested Sunday and booked into Escambia County Jail. Escambia County's official website shows McDaniels is running as a Republican for the Escambia County Commissioner,...
Baldwin County preparing for threat of fresh water flooding

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - As the rain continues to fall, the threat of flooding is growing for some homeowners in Baldwin county. Van Edington spoke to FOX10 about his home in Silverhill and the steps he’s taking to protect it. Edington says while regular rain events do no damage at all. Hurricanes are a different story.
Children in Crisis in need of Foster Parents for local children

This coverage is made possible thanks to Caliber Car Wash in Fort Walton Beach! Caliber features top-of-the-line equipment and tons of free detailing tools for use after your wash, including free vacuums, air fresheners, mat cleaners, detailing air, cleaners, and towels. Children in Crisis is a non-profit organization that works...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL

