Santa Rosa County Schools looking to hire 130 more teachers

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A recently announced $100 million broadband service project will bring fiber network service to businesses and residents in Okaloosa County. The project between One Okaloosa and LiveOak Fiber is slated to being in the latter part of 2022 with the first customers in February of 2023. LiveOak said the work will create 50 new jobs over the next three years.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO