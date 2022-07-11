ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After 21 Years, Heinz Field To Be Renamed Acrisure Stadium

By Amanda Christovich
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Monday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they’ve reached a new agreement for their stadium naming rights. Heinz Field has held its namesake for 21 years. But starting in 2022, it will be...

