After 21 Years, Heinz Field To Be Renamed Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Change is not usually a welcomed thing -- but this isn't the first time Pittsburghers have had to go through a major name change.For instance, you may remember when the Civic Arena turned into Mellon Arena back in 1991.Or how about Star Lake? The place has seen many name changes over the years, but to most, even with the name changes, it was always Star Lake. And you can't forget about Consol Energy Center, which is now PPG Paints Arena.There's even one you may not think of -- the Old Mill at Kennywood, which became Garfield's Nightmare, and is now back to the beginning as the Old Mill again.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO