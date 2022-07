Matt King, a co-founder of the Santa Fe-based arts collective Meow Wolf that has grown into an offbeat, interactive entertainment juggernaut, has died. He was 37.Meow Wolf spokeswoman Didi Bethurum on Tuesday confirmed King's death. He died Saturday, but the cause and location of his death was withheld.In a statement, Meow Wolf called King a "pioneer of immersive art" who "had a joy for creation that was electric and expansive." CEO Jose Tolosa said "thousands have been deeply touched by the artistic genius of his work."Meow Wolf coined a new brand of family entertainment with its "House of Eternal Return"...

