San Mateo, FL

Louise Webster Crosby Kail

By Staff Report
ocala-news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouise was born June 20, 1921, in San Mateo, Florida and passed on July 4th, 2022 in Ocala, Florida. Her mother was Addie Louise Bailey of San Mateo, Fla. and her father was John Alden Crosby of Bangor, Maine. Her siblings were Jack and Lilla Crosby, both now deceased, with whom...

www.ocala-news.com

ocala-news.com

Albert Emanuel Davis

Albert Emanuel Davis, of Ocala, passed away July 5, 2022. He was born in Brooklyn, New York, on November 1,1945 to the late Arthur St. Clair and Virginia Elizabeth Davis. He was the second oldest of four sons. Albert attended East New York Vocational & Technical High School in Brooklyn, NY. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1965 and served four years active duty (with honorable discharge) as an Aircraft Mechanic. Albert then served in the Air Force Reserve from 1969 – 1971.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Delores J. Laird

Delores J. Laird, 89, of Ocala, Florida went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday July, 4, 2022. Her Memorial service will be on Monday, July 25 at 3:30 at Trinity Baptist Church, 1600 SE 58th Ave, Ocala, FL 34480. She was born on March 23, 1933 in...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Clifford A. Moon Jr.

Clifford A. “June” Moon Jr., 91, of Ocala, FL, passed away on July 1, 2022. He was born on July 10, 1930 in Smithtown, WV to Clifford A. and Virginia P. (Malone) Moon. While at Fairmont High School, “Fireball” Cliff once scored 50 points in a single basketball game and that record held for over 40 years!
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Janis Pauline O’Quinn

Janis (JP, JJ) Pauline O’Quinn, 79, of Ocala, FL. Passed away peacefully at home on July 2, 2022, in Ocala. Janis was born in Houston, TX. on July 6, 1942, to loving parents Clayton and Marjorie O’Quinn. She was the oldest of 7 children and many foster children her parents cared for.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Gary Alden Llewellyn

Gary Alden Llewellyn, 86, of Ocala, Florida, passed away while surrounded by loved ones at his home on June 30, 2022. Gary was born January 16, 1936, the son of late Charles and Ethel (Henninger) Llewellyn. Gary was a native of Ravenna, Ohio, before moving to the Ocala area. He married his loving wife and best friend, Wanda, and together the two shared many years of love and happiness. For decades, Gary owned an upholstery and furniture business in Ocala. After retirement, Gary enjoyed spending time with his family and restoring vintage automobiles. Gary was known for his quick wit, his kindness and was loved and respected by all who were privileged to know him. He was also a self-taught guitar player and loved to sing and play in church and for his family. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Ocala and set a Godly example for his family.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Junior Austin Capron

Junior Austin Capron, 95 years young, graduated from his earthly home in Silver Springs, Florida to his heavenly home on Saturday morning, July 2nd, 2022. He was preceded in death by Shirley, his beloved wife of 65 years, in 2016. He and Shirley moved to Ocala in 1997 and at the age of 72 he began building their home in Silver Springs. He would have been the first to tell you that home was for Shirley and it was indeed a labor of love which is reflected throughout every room.
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
ocala-news.com

William L. Hirsch

William L. Hirsch, age 90, of Ocala, Florida passed away on June 25, 2022. You could not meet Bill and not like him instantly. His warm happy smile and kind helpful ways were welcoming to all. Bill never met a stranger. Bill graduated from high school in Fostoria, Ohio then...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident says city needs bigger airport, more grocers

The letter published about Ocala’s growth is a little late. There has been building going on all over Ocala for a few months – one in particular near the Martel dump and new buildings on 60th near the airport. When we moved to the Ocala National Forest, I...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

William W. Beebe Jr.

William W. Beebe, Jr. of Silver Springs, Florida passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at the age of 64. He was born in Westchester, Pennsylvania and moved to central Florida in the early 1980’s. He was known to his family and friends as Wild Bill. Bill was a...
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
ocala-news.com

MCSO deputies searching for fraud suspect

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is suspected of committing fraud at multiple banks throughout Florida. According to MCSO, the male suspect (pictured below) has gone to two banks in Marion County, two banks in Orlando, one bank in Largo, and another bank in St. Petersburg. While at those financial institutions, he allegedly completed fraudulent transactions, and MCSO indicated that he may be using a fake ID.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Fordham Early Learning Academy opening in August

A new school for Marion County’s youngest learners will be opening in August. The Fordham Early Learning Academy, which is located at 4000 W Anthony Road in Ocala, will open on Wednesday, August 10 to students in Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten. Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten students must be four years old...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Evergreen Cemetery cleanup day on July 23, volunteers needed

The Evergreen Cemetery is in need of volunteers for a cleanup day that will take place on Saturday, July 23, from 8 a.m. to noon. The City of Ocala Public Works Department will host the volunteer cleanup at the Evergreen Cemetery, which is located at the 300 block of NW 8th Street. Volunteers will assist with cleaning headstones, raking leaves, picking up fallen tree limbs, and cleaning up debris.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County resident says noisy planes are affecting sleep

It’s not fair for hundreds of Weirsdale residents to be cheated out of sleep on weekdays, weekends, and holidays so a Love’s Landing wannabe World War II flying ace can play dive bomber over our homes on a regular basis. Some people are ill, some work night shifts,...
ocala-news.com

DOH-Marion hosting another free school vaccination event

The Florida Department of Health in Marion County (DOH-Marion) is offering local parents another opportunity to obtain required non-COVID-19 vaccinations for their children. On Saturday, July 16, from 9 a.m. to noon, DOH-Marion is hosting a drive-thru Tdap vaccination event at its main office, which is located at 1801 SE 32nd Avenue in Ocala.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County convenience store catches fire, no injuries reported

Firefighters rushed to the scene on Tuesday morning to battle a fire that ignited inside a convenience store in Marion County. At 5:31 a.m., multiple Marion County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the Anthony Food Mart located at 9720 NE 21st Avenue in Anthony in reference to an alarm, according to an MCFR social media post.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

One person hospitalized after crash with rollover on SR 200 in Ocala

One person was hospitalized following a two-vehicle collision with rollover that occurred on State Road 200 on Wednesday morning. Shortly after 10:45 a.m., Ocala Fire Rescue responded to the intersection of State Road 200 and SW 23rd Avenue due to reports of a motor vehicle accident with rollover and possible entrapment.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Purple Alert issued for missing 38-year-old Ocala man

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Purple Alert for a missing and endangered 38-year-old man from Ocala. On Sunday, July 10, at around 10 a.m., Luis Angel Pietri Ortiz was last seen leaving his residence on Carry Back Road in Ocala, according to a media release from MCSO. He left on foot and he was wearing a black shirt, dark gray shorts, a black hat, and he had a camouflage backpack.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Beautiful Double Rainbow After Storm In Oxford

Check out this beautiful double rainbow that formed over Oxford after a storm. Thanks to Viki Anderson for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OXFORD, FL

