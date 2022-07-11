Louise Webster Crosby Kail

Gary Alden Llewellyn, 86, of Ocala, Florida, passed away while surrounded by loved ones at his home on June 30, 2022. Gary was born January 16, 1936, the son of late Charles and Ethel (Henninger) Llewellyn. Gary was a native of Ravenna, Ohio, before moving to the Ocala area. He married his loving wife and best friend, Wanda, and together the two shared many years of love and happiness. For decades, Gary owned an upholstery and furniture business in Ocala. After retirement, Gary enjoyed spending time with his family and restoring vintage automobiles. Gary was known for his quick wit, his kindness and was loved and respected by all who were privileged to know him. He was also a self-taught guitar player and loved to sing and play in church and for his family. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Ocala and set a Godly example for his family.

