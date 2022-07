Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is l0oking into a crash involving one of their deputies. Very few details have been released as this is still the early stages of an investigation. RCSD tells ABC Columbia News that one of their deputies was involved in a crash that took place Tuesday night along Interstate 20 and Exit 82. Investigators say they are still trying to determine what caused the crash.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC ・ 23 HOURS AGO