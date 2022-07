The Steelers have little depth behind Najee Harris but they do not rank as one of the worst at the running back group in the AFC North. The Steelers are just like every other franchise in the NFL when it comes to noticing the trend of running backs in today’s game. This is no longer the ground-and-pound kind of league that the NFL used to be dominated by. Now the game is all about the passing game and high-scoring offenses.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO