Missouri Attorney General prevails on appeal to reinstate Down syndrome abortion ban

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri lawmakers recently reversed a district court ruling that allowed abortions based on a prenatal Down syndrome diagnosis. Although Missouri House Bill 126 contains a...

Comments / 12

Starla Warby
2d ago

Yes!!! I have a beautiful, talented, charming sister who has Down’s syndrome!!! God created them and NOBODY has the right to MURDER them!!! AG Schmitt is to be applauded!!!

IDon'tCareDoYou?
2d ago

So what happens when these babies are born to parents who don't want them and now one wants to adopt them because they are not "perfect"? Having written budgets to provide care to developmentally disabled, just paying for staff alone can cost 200k a year to taxpayers for one individual... that is not including any other medical or behavioral supports.

northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Organization Prepping for Court Battle on Voter ID/Elections Bill

(MISSOURINET) – A Missouri organization is prepping for a court battle on a bill that requires a government-issued photo ID to vote. Last month, Governor Parson signed the sweeping elections bill into law. Denise Lieberman (LEE-burr-men), with the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition, says the state Supreme Court has already...
KCTV 5

Missouri: Republican nomination for US Senate race a toss-up

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We are three weeks from the August primary election and there is no lock on who will be the Republican nominee. It’s a crowded field. There are 21 Republicans vying for the job. The three top candidates are Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, former governor Eric Greitens who resigned in disgrace, and current Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.
MISSOURI STATE
The Wichita Eagle

Doctor’s perspective: Vote “No” on abortion amendment Aug. 2 | Commentary

As a physician, I took for granted a woman’s right to choose. Now Kansans may lose that right. I practiced many years in Wichita as a family physician. One of the most rewarding parts of my practice was obstetrics. I was glad when women who received a positive pregnancy test result were happy. However, some obviously were not. In those situations, I would counsel the woman about her options: to continue the pregnancy and keep the child; to continue the pregnancy and plan an adoption; or to end the pregnancy. I emphasized that she should take the time to carefully consider her options, and that I would support her decision.
WICHITA, KS
kcur.org

Inside Missouri's new voter ID law

Along with a record state budget and restrictions to sleeping on state land, Missouri's legislative session saw the passage of a wide-ranging voting bill that could change the way elections take place. From photo ID requirements to the end of presidential primaries, the election process may look different come November....
MISSOURI STATE
koamnewsnow.com

OSBI launches probe into Commissioners of the Land Office

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has launched a criminal probe into the Commissioners of the Land Office amid allegations that the state agency misspent public funds and that its top official abused his position, the Tulsa World reported Wednesday. The newspaper reported in June...
OKLAHOMA STATE
939theeagle.com

Wiemann: property tax relief should be included in Missouri special session call

The Missouri House’s number two Republican says a shortage of new vehicles has led to a more than 20 percent increase in assessments for used vehicles. House Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann (R-O’Fallon) is urging GOP Governor Parson to include property tax relief in his special session call. Wiemann says state lawmakers passed a county assessor’s bill a decade ago, and could have never expected this.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

In-Person Absentee Voting Underway for Missouri Primary

(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s local election authorities have been hard at work prepping for the August primary election. The Missouri Legislature passed a Congressional redistricting plan at the last minute this year, causing election offices to scramble to get what they need in place for the primary. Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says it’s been a big lift for them…
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Can an independent candidate win Missouri’s open Senate seat?

A Republican lawyer who worked for the Jan. 6 committee is trying to get on the November ballot in Missouri's U.S. Senate race. John Wood is being backed by deep-pocketed donors and at least one major establishment Republican, former senator John Danforth, who hopes he can serve as an alternative to Republican candidates in the race, including former Gov. Eric Greitens.
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Parson, citing upcoming election, won’t appoint new Boone County prosecutor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Gov. Mike Parson will forgo appointing a replacement for former Boone County prosecutor Dan Knight, a spokesperson said Monday. Missouri law gives the governor the power to appoint replacements in most county offices after a vacancy occurs. Knight was found dead June 4 at his Columbia home. The first assistant prosecutor, Nick Komoroski, was appointed prosecutor by Presiding Judge Kevin Crane the same day.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Missouri opens voting for 2022 Highway Heroes

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety is now accepting nominations to recognize individuals for their efforts in making our roadways safer. Officials say the goal of the campaign is to push Missouri towards zero vehicle fatalities. There are four statewide awards and one award for...
MISSOURI STATE

