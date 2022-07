Bruce Springsteen and his faithful E Street on Tuesday announced a U.S. tour happening early next year, kicking off right here in Florida (and, yes, hitting Orlando). The 31-date date tour kicks off in Tampa, on Feb. 1, with the third show of the musical trek happening right here at Orlando's Amway Center. Aside from a show in Hollywood soon after, that's it for Florida dates.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO