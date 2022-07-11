ERCOT service area.jpg

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KPVI Newschannel 6

First medical marijuana pickup site in East Texas opens

NACOGDOCHES, Texas – Texas Original is the first medical marijuana company to open a pickup site in East Texas on July 9. The Nacogdoches location is Texas Original’s 14th location in the state of Texas. The company’s first location was in Houston and the state’s first drive-thru location...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

Virginia unfunded pension liabilities could triple this year

(The Center Square) – If investment returns for Virginia’s pension system come in around negative 6%, the commonwealth’s unfunded liabilities could nearly triple for Fiscal Year 2022, according to a report from the Reason Foundation. Virginia’s unfunded liabilities for FY2021 were slightly less than $6 billion, but...
VIRGINIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

The more the merrier: Holiday Trail of Lights adds 2 new destinations

SHREVEPORT, La. – The Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights announced Friday it has added Ruston and Logansport as the two newest destinations along the trail. Christmas vacationers can now find information about the holiday happenings in these two towns at the Holiday Trail of Lights website and on social media. The other current cities on the trail are Shreveport-Bossier, Minden, Natchitoches, Alexandria-Pineville and Monroe-West Monroe.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Grant of $2.25M will assist assessment of Ohio air transportation needs

(The Center Square) – Ohio has been awarded a $2.25 million grant to study and reevaluate the state’s air transportation needs. The Federal Aviation Administration, a part of the U.S. Department of Transportation, is providing the grant. The Airport Improvement Program, according to the FAA website, “provides grants to public agencies – and, in some cases, to private owners and entities – for the planning and development of public-use airports that are included in the National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems.”
OHIO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Pennsylvania's cannabis industry lacks financial institution access

(The Center Square) – Two bills in Pennsylvania's lawmaking chambers could help the fledgling cannabis industry. House Bill 2558 and Senate Bill 1167 would grant safe harbor for financial and insurance businesses from regulatory or legal action if they work with cannabis businesses. For patients, businesses, and the neighborhoods in which they operate, the differences in state and federal treatment of marijuana has complicated the industry here.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Study says Georgia is one of the most dangerous states for pedestrians

(The Center Square) — Georgia is one of the most dangerous states for pedestrians. A new report from Smart Growth America, "Dangerous by Design," ranked The Peach State ninth overall. New Mexico was the most dangerous state, followed by Florida, South Carolina, Arizona and Delaware. Iowa was the safest...
GEORGIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Think tank calls for Colorado voters to approve ballot measure reducing state income tax

(The Center Square) – A Colorado think tank says taxpayers need "immediate relief" from skyrocketing inflation in the form of a state income tax reduction. The Independence Institute, a free-market think tank, said Friday that voters should pass Initiative 31 in November, which proposes cutting the state's income tax rate from 4.55% to 4.4%. The call comes as inflation reached 9.1% nationwide in June, up from 8.6% in May.
COLORADO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Rise in number of traffic fatalities troubling for Nebraska

Traffic deaths on Nebraska roads are up significantly this year, and the state's highway safety officials are working to figure out why. The 136 fatalities on Nebraska roadways reported through midday Friday means that 16% more people have died on Nebraska roads than the 117 who had died at this time last year. It's also a 15% increase over the five-year average of 118 deaths by July 15.
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Business News

Wisconsin meat and poultry processors are reminded to apply for Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grants by Aug 19. Funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, Wisconsin processors will be able to apply for grants of as much as $150,000. Processors are required to provide a match of 100...
WISCONSIN STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Utah's Uinta Basin Railway on track after federal approval

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Forest Service authorized the Uinta Basin Railway project, which would connect the mineral rich land in eastern Utah with national railroad networks. “This is a huge victory that will get Utah energy to market faster, more cleanly, more safely, and will help the...
UTAH STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

DEP appeal lifts injunction on RGGI

An appeal by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to state Supreme Court has put on hold the July 8 Commonwealth Court injunction against state participation in the Northeast Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative or RGGI. In a memo dated Wednesday, the Market Monitoring Unit for PJM said electric generators could...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

ArkLaTex Politics: Cassidy and the economy

SHREVEPORT, La. - In ArkLaTex politics for July 13, Republican Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy talks about the economy and the affects of inflation. Inflation is now over 9% and Cassidy discussed some of the reasons for those inflationary heights; including the President's current overseas visit in which he is expected to ask OPEC to increase energy production.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

At Idaho GOP convention, lobbyist advocates for Christian control of public education

TWIN FALLS — The Idaho GOP convention began Thursday with a lobbyist arguing for more Christian control over childhood education. Idaho Family Policy Center President Blaine Conzatti made a case to a classroom full of Republicans — gathered Thursday for the Idaho Republican convention at the College of Southern Idaho — for a Christian approach to government on several social issues, and said he’d like to see public schools run by churches.
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Idaho GOP convention committee approves rule to limit ‘crossover voting’

TWIN FALLS — The delegates of the Idaho Republican Party attending the state convention will decide in the next two days whether to approve a rule disqualifying voters affiliated with other parties from registering as Republicans to vote in the party’s primary elections. The Idaho GOP closed its...
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Reginald Bolding raises more than any other Democratic candidate in the Arizona House

Arizona Democratic candidates and officeholders have raised $10.6 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state House candidates and officeholders, Reginald Bolding has raised more than any other Democrat. Bolding is the representative for District 27 and is running for Arizona Secretary of State in 2022. Bolding raised $383,493 and...
ARIZONA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

On Iowa Politics Podcast: Federal abortion ban, Scholten joins Team Franken and Pompeo in Sioux City

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: Grassley and Ernst on a federal abortion ban, J.D. Scholten joins Team Franken. On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Videos sought in Jacksons Gap shooting

The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department and the Jacksons Gap Police Department are seeking the public’s help in investigating a Saturday shooting. The shooting left four people injured, one of whom, 15-years old, remains in critical condition in Children’s Hospital. Three other victims sustained minor injuries. The victims were part of more than 200 people gathered for ‘Gap Day’ organized by residents on Manoy Drive.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL

