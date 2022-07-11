ERCOT service area.jpg

(The Center Square) – Ohio has been awarded a $2.25 million grant to study and reevaluate the state’s air transportation needs. The Federal Aviation Administration, a part of the U.S. Department of Transportation, is providing the grant. The Airport Improvement Program, according to the FAA website, “provides grants to public agencies – and, in some cases, to private owners and entities – for the planning and development of public-use airports that are included in the National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems.”

OHIO STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO