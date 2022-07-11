ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Coroner's Office confirms body found is that of missing boy

By Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39PDgT_0gbuz7DX00

Officials have now confirmed the body found in an Upstate river late last week, is that of a boy who had went missing just days prior. The Greenville County Coroner's Office says the body found by divers on Friday, is that of 12 year old, Ayden James Chastain of Piedmont. He had been missing since last being seen in the Saluda River Wednesday and never resurfaced.

A search was quickly organized last Wednesday and his body was recovered from the water about 500 yards from where he was last seen. Chastain was pronounced dead Friday and an autopsy was performed confirming his identity."

Comments / 1

Related
News19 WLTX

Coroner identifies man killed in police chase on Shop road

CAYCE, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office released the identity of the man killed in a police chase crash Monday afternoon. He was 44-year-old William Bowie, from Newberry. On Monday, police say officers spotted the wanted vehicle along Charleston Highway and tried to make a traffic stop but...
CAYCE, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner’s Office identifies moped driver from early morning crash

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says a moped driver died following a crash on Monday morning. Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at the intersection of Piedmont Park Road and Rutherford Road at around 5:16 a.m. According to troopers, the...
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Piedmont, SC
Greenville County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Greenville County, SC
FOX Carolina

NC motorcyclist running from SC troopers dies in crash, coroner says

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said a motorcyclist from North Carolina died Monday night after colliding with another vehicle near downtown Blacksburg. The coroner said 21-year-old Joseph Wyatt Stancil of Iron Station was being pursued by a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper on West...
BLACKSBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find Upstate woman reported missing on Monday

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found Jeanette Wood, an Upstate woman who went missing on Monday morning. They added that she is safe!. Deputies said Wood was last seen around 6:00 a.m. at an address on Martin Road in Starr, SC....
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Road reopened after Spartanburg Co. crash near SC 295

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Southport Road reopened after a crash near SC 295 blocked the roadway Wednesday morning in Spartanburg. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:47 a.m. Troopers said the roadway was previously blocked and injuries were reported. 7NEWS will update this story...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver charged with DUI following crash that killed motorcyclist Sunday

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said one person was charged following a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist on Sunday. Officials said the crash happened at the intersection of West Cambridge Avenue and Kitson Street. Officers said 30-year-old Andrew Sykora was charged with Felony DUI after the collision.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Carolina

Police searching area after shooting near Greenville County school

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are responding to a shooting near Legacy Charter School in Greenville. We’re told dispatch got a call about a man who was being shot at on West Washington Street, near the school. Sgt....
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Moped driver dies in Greenville County crash, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office said a moped driver died after a crash in Greenville County. South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting that the crash happened on Rutherford Road near Piedmont Park Road at 5:11 a.m. Monday. The coroner's office said the crash involved a moped...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
my40.tv

North Carolina motorcycle driver killed during pursuit

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WLOS) — A North Carolina motorcyclist was killed Monday after colliding with another vehicle while fleeing law enforcement in South Carolina. SUSPECT IDENTIFIED IN DEADLY ASHEVILLE SHOOTING, CONSIDERED "ARMED AND DANGEROUS" Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler says Joseph Wyatt Stancil, 21, of Iron Station, was being...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

Man charged in deadly South Carolina mall shooting awaits bond hearing

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) — A 20-year-old man charged with murder after a deadly shooting Saturday at the Anderson Mall is awaiting a bond hearing in circuit court. Eimillio Tyleekus Que Robinson of Anderson appeared before a magistrate at the Anderson City Courthouse Tuesday morning. The judge deferred his bond hearing because magistrates are not permitted to set bonds in murder cases in South Carolina.
ANDERSON, SC
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy