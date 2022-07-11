Coroner's Office confirms body found is that of missing boy

Officials have now confirmed the body found in an Upstate river late last week, is that of a boy who had went missing just days prior. The Greenville County Coroner's Office says the body found by divers on Friday, is that of 12 year old, Ayden James Chastain of Piedmont. He had been missing since last being seen in the Saluda River Wednesday and never resurfaced.

A search was quickly organized last Wednesday and his body was recovered from the water about 500 yards from where he was last seen. Chastain was pronounced dead Friday and an autopsy was performed confirming his identity."