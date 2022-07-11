ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Flashing creates hard-to-get 2D boron nitride

By Rice University
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRice University scientists who "flash" materials to synthesize substances like graphene have turned their attention to boron nitride, highly valued for its thermal and chemical stability. The process by the Rice lab of chemist James Tour exposes a precursor to rapid heating and cooling to produce two-dimensional materials, in...

