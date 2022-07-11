ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, TX

Henderson County searching for missing Brownsboro teen

By Darby Good
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tq51d_0gbuyyVe00

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 16-year-old who was last seen almost two weeks ago.

DPS: Missing Henderson County woman found
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E7Uvg_0gbuyyVe00

Maylon Couey went missing from Brownsboro on June 29, and was reported missing to the sheriff’s office on July 1, officials said. Couey is 5’4″, approximately 120 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Officials said that she has ties throughout Henderson County up to the Dallas area, and ask that any information on her location be sent to 903-675-5128.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 1

Related
KLTV

Larue man missing after last seen in Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - George Ethan Black has been reported missing in Smith County. Black is from Larue, but was last seen on Jennifer Drive off of FM 756 near Tyler on July 8. He is not on medication for any physical or mental illness according to the sheriff’s office,...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Officials: Two wildfires started by illegal burning in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Crews responded to three fires in Rusk County that officials believe were caused by illegal burning, two of which resulted in “out of control wildfires.” Wednesday afternoon, the Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department responded quickly to a fire on FM 1716, near Lee’s Creek Grocery and Grill, according to Rusk County […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

DPS: Missing Henderson County woman found

(UPDATE 8:01 a.m.) – The Texas Department of Public Safety has canceled the silver alert, and said the missing woman has been found. GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – A silver alert has been issued for a missing woman by Gun Barrel City police. Sandra Turnbaugh, 81, was last seen at the 800 block of […]
GUN BARREL CITY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
County
Henderson County, TX
Brownsboro, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Brownsboro, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Brownsboro, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Henderson County, TX
Crime & Safety
KLTV

Crash on I-20 diverting traffic in Lindale area

The four additional photos released Tuesday included more cosmic beauty shots. Brides said another big issue is their mental health and nurses’ station inside of the jail. “One of the biggest issues is our mental health issues. What we’ve. Interim Smith County constable aims to ‘restore and...
LINDALE, TX
KLTV

Silver Alert discontinued for Henderson Co. senior citizen

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A statewide Silver Alert was discontinued around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning after an East Texas woman was reported missing from a home in Gun Barrel City. Additional details about the situation were not immediately available. Law enforcement have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Sheriff asking for public’s help locating missing Brownsboro teenager

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenage girl. Maylon Aleana Couey, 17, was reported missing to the Sheriff’s Office on July 1, 2022. Maylon is 5′4″ tall, approximately 120 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. She is from the Brownsboro area of Henderson County. She was last seen on June 29.
BROWNSBORO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc#Ketk Com
KSST Radio

Verbal Complaint Results In Warrant Arrest

A verbal complaint resulted in a felony warrant arrest, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Victor Reyna reported being dispatched Monday, July 11, 2022, to a verbal complaint on Glover Avenue. Upon arrival in the area, Reyna located Bradley Scott Keene, who’d reportedly walked away from the disturbance at his residence.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Smith County crews battling fire near CR 492 in Lindale area

The four additional photos released Tuesday included more cosmic beauty shots. Brides said another big issue is their mental health and nurses’ station inside of the jail. “One of the biggest issues is our mental health issues. What we’ve. Brownsboro ISD increases school meal prices for 2022-2023...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KETK / FOX51 News

We salute Lake Tyler LIVE

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — KETK’s Neal Barton traveled to the Lake Tyler Marina area on Wednesday to salute the community. Lake Tyler was built in 1949. It is part of Tyler’s drinking supply and spans for 2,400 acres of water. Wendy, a manager at the Lake Tyler Marina, told KETK that people can go out […]
TYLER, TX
WFAA

Missing North Texas woman found

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — Authorities have discontinued issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman out of North Texas. Police say the 81-year-old was found after she was last seen in Gun Barrel City, about an hour southeast of Dallas. She was on Overlook Trail near Main Street...
GUN BARREL CITY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man arrested after East Texas motorcycle pursuit

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Police in DeKalb said they arrested a man after a motorcycle pursuit which reached a top speed of 140 mph. Gerald Stevenson, 37 of Avery, was arrested after police said they tried to stop the motorcycle near Spring Market for driving a reported 102 mph in a 45 mph zone. […]
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

UT Health EMS crew pays tribute to fallen paramedic

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas paramedic is being honored at a national level for the sacrifice he made while in the line of duty. State and local agencies escorted the National EMS Memorial through Smith County today on Interstate 20 to honor UT Health East Texas paramedic David Eads. Last November Eads was killed while driving an ambulance in Hunt County. According to DPS, the ambulance struck a semi backing out of a driveway across two lanes of traffic.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy