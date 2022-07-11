Henderson County searching for missing Brownsboro teen
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 16-year-old who was last seen almost two weeks ago.
Maylon Couey went missing from Brownsboro on June 29, and was reported missing to the sheriff’s office on July 1, officials said. Couey is 5’4″, approximately 120 pounds with brown hair and eyes.
Officials said that she has ties throughout Henderson County up to the Dallas area, and ask that any information on her location be sent to 903-675-5128.
