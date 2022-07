US Attorney's Office announces indictments for 27 people in Raleigh area. The U.S. Attorney's Office is holding a news conference about indictments through its Violent Crime Action Plan (VCAP) partnership in Raleigh. In the last several weeks, grand juries have indicted 27 people for federal and state charges. Law enforcement agencies have seized significant quantities of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and crack. Authorities have also seized more than two dozen guns, including one ghost gun.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO