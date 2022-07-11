TXU Energy, PATH, Meals on Wheels give away fans for seniors in need

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – As the summer heat grows, some Texas organizations came together to help provide relief for seniors in need.

TXU Energy, along with People Attempting To Help (PATH) and Meals on Wheels, delivered 100 box fans to Meals on Wheels recipients. Another 300 fans were distributed to PATH clients who met certain eligibility requirements.

Fan distribution happened on Tuesday at 10:15 a.m.

“I thank y’all so much. I really really do, I wasn’t looking for this. It was a big surprise,” said Helen Darden, who received a fan with her Meals on Wheels order.

The donation is part of TXU Energy’s Beat the Heat program, which partners with community service organizations across the state to help Texans stay cool in the summer and to promote heat safety awareness and energy conservation. Since its inception 20 years ago, the program has reached thousands of Texans.

“With the heat we are experiencing here in Texas, it’s vitally important that valuable populations like seniors for example are able to keep the air moving in their house,” said Andrea Wilson, Executive Director for PATH.

TXU Energy will also continue to provide bill payment assistance to customers in need through its TXU Energy Aid program. According to a press release, for over 35 years TXU Energy Aid partner agencies have distributed the funds, which are donated by employees, customers and the company.

For more information on which social service agencies are providing assistance, you can call 211 or visit 211Texas.org and type “electricity bill assistance” in the search box.

