ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

TXU Energy, PATH, Meals on Wheels give away fans for seniors in need

By Sharon Raissi, Tori Bean
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CZE1P_0gbuyt6100

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – As the summer heat grows, some Texas organizations came together to help provide relief for seniors in need.

McAlister’s Deli hosting Free Tea Day this July

TXU Energy, along with People Attempting To Help (PATH) and Meals on Wheels, delivered 100 box fans to Meals on Wheels recipients. Another 300 fans were distributed to PATH clients who met certain eligibility requirements.

Fan distribution happened on Tuesday at 10:15 a.m.

“I thank y’all so much. I really really do, I wasn’t looking for this. It was a big surprise,” said Helen Darden, who received a fan with her Meals on Wheels order.

The donation is part of TXU Energy’s Beat the Heat program, which partners with community service organizations across the state to help Texans stay cool in the summer and to promote heat safety awareness and energy conservation. Since its inception 20 years ago, the program has reached thousands of Texans.

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Texas

“With the heat we are experiencing here in Texas, it’s vitally important that valuable populations like seniors for example are able to keep the air moving in their house,” said Andrea Wilson, Executive Director for PATH.

TXU Energy will also continue to provide bill payment assistance to customers in need through its TXU Energy Aid program. According to a press release, for over 35 years TXU Energy Aid partner agencies have distributed the funds, which are donated by employees, customers and the company.

For more information on which social service agencies are providing assistance, you can call 211 or visit 211Texas.org and type “electricity bill assistance” in the search box.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

East Texas Food Bank holds Friday produce distribution in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Friday morning at Lindsay Park in Tyler, the East Texas Food Bank Mobile Pantry distributed boxes of produce. Volunteers from the National Charity League were on hand to put the produce boxes in the vehicles that came through. Usually, the East Texas Food Bank hands out boxes to between 300-400 households per distribution.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler could get a second Raising Cane’s location

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A New Raising Cane’s could be coming to Tyler. A new commercial restaurant permit was issued on Thursday for a Raising Cane’s in the 500 block of SSE Loop 323 in Tyler, according to online records. There is currently a Raising Cane’s on 4186 S. Broadway Ave. The chain is not […]
TYLER, TX
WFAA

Here are Texas resources for utility, rent assistance

TEXAS, USA — As inflation continues to cause the price of goods and services to skyrocket, many North Texans are feeling the pinch. For those struggling with their rent, utilities or other bills, the state of Texas has several resources you can use. Rent or mortgage assistance. Various rental...
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

Here’s how Kroger customers can help out East Texas students in July

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Kroger customers will have the opportunity to help out students in East Texas and beyond thanks to an annual school supply drive. The Kroger Dallas Division will host its annual Backpack Boosters school supply drive, which benefits underserved students in school districts across East Texas, Dallas-Fort Worth and Northwest Louisiana. Specifically, […]
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
City
Tyler, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

The Hygiene Closet receives funding for grand opening

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Superior Healthplan provided $5,000 to Healthy Me Healthy Babies to support a hygiene closet to provide necessary items to women. Healthy Me Healthy Babies is a coalition that works with families to impact infant mortality rate and reduce maternal morbidity rate. The group wants to make families healthy and ensure babies […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Henderson ISD receives $30,000 grant to combat childhood hunger

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — The nonprofit organization No Kid Hungry, has announced it will fund six Texas school districts to help combat childhood hunger Henderson ISD is among the program recipients. The organization granted them $30,000. Their goal is to help rural students in what they have designated as food insecure areas. One organizer shared […]
HENDERSON, TX
101.5 KNUE

Don’t Miss the Tyler, Texas Farmers Market Open Three Days a Week Through August

To make a good living in East Texas you have to work hard, and some of the hardest workers in our area are farmers. These people are working long days to make sure all of us have enough food to provide for our families. If you want to support these people and the businesses they have created one of the best places to make that happen is at the Tyler, Texas Farmer’s Market.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

We salute Lake Tyler LIVE

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — KETK’s Neal Barton traveled to the Lake Tyler Marina area on Wednesday to salute the community. Lake Tyler was built in 1949. It is part of Tyler’s drinking supply and spans for 2,400 acres of water. Wendy, a manager at the Lake Tyler Marina, told KETK that people can go out […]
TYLER, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrea Wilson
101.5 KNUE

Most Expensive Lindale, TX Airbnb Perfect for Big Family Escape

With flights being so expensive lately, and many flights being cancelled or delayed for a variety of reasons, there are more people that are looking into trips or vacations that don’t include air travel. When thinking about a trip that doesn’t involve flying, that often means a vacation rental from either Airbnb or VRBO. Both are great options when looking for a vacation rental around Texas or some of our surrounding states. But if you want to stay close to home and have a big family, the most expensive rental in Lindale, Texas is perfect for the whole family to relax and enjoy a few days away from home.
LINDALE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Txu Energy#Meals On Wheels#Energy Conservation#Charity#People Attempting To Help#Texans#Txu Energy Aid
fox26houston.com

Hundreds of fish dying in Houston area neighborhood's dry pond

RICHMOND, Texas - Hundreds of fish are dying in a Houston-area pond as a devastating drought continues across Texas. Residents in the Lakes of Mission Grove neighborhood in Richmond reached out to FOX 26 with their concerns. Over the last few days, they say hundreds of fish started to die.
RICHMOND, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

This is the criteria for obtaining medical marijuana in Texas

TEXAS (KETK) — The legalization of marijuana has been a hot topic across the nation, and especially in Texas, for many years. While there are many who would like to see marijuana legalized for recreational use, the argument for medicinal-only use has been a much easier one to find compromise on. But did you know that even a state like Texas has legalized the medical use of cannabis?
TEXAS STATE
ketk.com

New bubble tea shop coming to Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A new tea shop named Tsaocaa is coming to Tyler. The store is going to be located on 6421 S Broadway Ave in a shopping center near the B-FIT Tyler. Storeowners have already put up a promotional banner. The shop’s name is pronounced (SOW-CHA).
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KWTX

Cost of hay bales skyrocket during central Texas drought

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Rancher Curtis Timmons is feeling the central Texas drought firsthand, and it’s not just sweat we’re talking about. Lorena is in severe drought, meaning pasture conditions are very poor. “Everything depends on the next. No rain means no pasture, no pasture means no hay,...
TEXAS STATE
KTBS

What's Happening: July 15-17

Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info. ATTENTION, Shreveport dinosaur lovers! Jurassic Quest is roaring into the Shreveport Convention Center from July 15-17! See our herd of life-size animatronic dinosaurs including Apatosaurus, Spinosaurus, T-Rex and an incredible...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy