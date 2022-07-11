ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Abortion issues poised to go before Kansas & Michigan voters this year

KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QeNFY_0gbuyfz500

Abortion rights are poised to come before Michigan voters in November after an abortion rights campaign turned in a record-breaking number of signatures Monday for a ballot initiative to the secretary of state’s office.

The effort will further increase attention on Michigan's elections, where the battleground state’s Democratic governor and attorney general have made abortion rights a centerpiece of their reelection campaigns.

The effort in Michigan comes amid a push in Kansas by abortion opponents to amend that state’s constitution to declare that it does not grant a right to abortion and that lawmakers can regulate it as they see fit — opening the door to a ban. The Kansas Supreme Court declared in 2019 that under the state’s Bill of Rights, access to abortion is a “fundamental” right.

Kansas is the first state to consider such a change in its constitution since the decision, but Kentucky voters will decide on a similar initiative in November. Voters in four other states added similar provisions to their state constitutions: Tennessee in 2014; Alabama and West Virginia in 2018; and Louisiana in 2020. Lawmakers in Iowa and Pennsylvania are pushing for similar measures.

The push to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution comes weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and gave states the power to decide whether to ban the procedure. The ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

Comments / 0

Related
KNSS Radio

US appeals court for Kansas upholds right to record police

Another federal appeals court says people have a right protected by the First Amendment to film police while they work. The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver ruled Monday in the the case of a YouTube journalist and blogger who claimed that a suburban Denver officer blocked him from recording a 2019 traffic stop. Its ruling concurs with decisions made by six of the nation’s other 12 appeals court. U.S. government lawyers intervened in the appeal to support the public’s right to record police in the 10th Circuit, which oversees Oklahoma, Kansas, Colorado, Wyoming, New Mexico and Utah as well as parts of Yellowstone National Park that lie in Idaho and Montana.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Derek Schmidt campaign tries to have it both ways on Kansas diversity and fundamental rights

Derek Schmidt’s campaign talks out of both sides of its mouth when it comes to diversity. When handling questions about fundamental rights, the presumptive Republican gubernatorial candidate’s operation says different things depending on the audience. Should women have a right to access birth control? Should LGBTQ people have a right to, well, exist? It depends! The Schmidtizens seemingly don’t want to offend moderate voters who like Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. But they also don’t want to alienate any far-right extremists. After all, there’s no worse fate in today’s GOP than being branded a RINO.
KANSAS STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan Voters Will Decide On Abortion Rights

(CBS DETROIT) – Abortion rights advocates in Michigan are celebrating a win. The group Reproductive Freedom For All collected more than 750,000 signatures to get the issue on the Nov. 8 ballot. “We are right now one of two states in this entire country that has a pro-active ballot measure going before voters in November,” said Nicole Wells Stallworth of Planned Parenthood Advocate of Michigan. It will be on the ballot in every county in the state. “It is only together that we are going to pass the Reproductive Freedom For All ballot proposal into the State Constitution and ensure that deeply personal decisions...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Michigan Health
State
Tennessee State
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kentucky State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
Local
Kansas Elections
FOX4 News Kansas City

Kansas advance voting: Here’s what you need to know to vote early

OLATHE, Kan. — Kansas advance voting for the primary election can begin July 13, according to state law. But there’s a lot more voters need to know than that. Early voting can vary slightly by county, but every Kansas county is required to all allow residents to cast their ballot ahead of time in person or by mail. Kansas residents also don’t need an excuse for advance voting, like those required in Missouri for absentee voting.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Kentucky Voters#Politics State#Election State#Kansas Michigan#Democratic#The Kansas Supreme Court#The U S Supreme Court
The Detroit Free Press

Early voting amendment could land on Michigan's November ballot, petition organizers say

The group behind the successful 2018 ballot proposal that created no-excuse absentee voting and same-day registration in Michigan filed signatures Monday to put a new constitutional amendment to voters this fall that would bring a wide range of changes to elections, including establishing early voting in the state. Khalilah Spencer, president of Promote the Vote,...
MICHIGAN STATE
hourdetroit.com

What New Districts and a GOP Split Means for Michigan’s Primary Election

The decennial redistricting for Congress and the Michigan House and Senate is always a major event, but after a nonpartisan commission spectacularly scrambled the maps traditionally drawn by politicians — and with Michigan’s Republican Party splitting between Donald J. Trump loyalists and those distancing themselves from the former president — Michigan’s political future may be harder to predict than ever.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Women's Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Flint Journal

Tudor Dixon walks the tightrope in gubernatorial bid

On Jan. 6, 2021, Tudor Dixon was anchoring Real America’s Voice live as supporters of former president Donald Trump began streaming into the U.S. Capitol. The hardline conservative network had little firsthand reporting of the events, but her co-host Steve Gruber was watching other news and made a gentle plea to rioters: “Battling with police on the steps of the nation’s Capitol — probably not in everybody’s best interest.”
MICHIGAN STATE
kggfradio.com

Governor Laura Kelly Signs 9-8-8 Bill

Kansans and all Americans can soon call 9-8-8 during a mental health and substance abuse emergency. July 16th is the launch date for the official 24/7 three-digit dialing code for the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Governor Laura Kelly ceremoniously signed Senate Bill 19 yesterday. The bipartisan legislation was made...
KANSAS STATE
whtc.com

New poll: Tudor Dixon takes big lead in Republican primary race for governor

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – With just over three weeks until the August 2 primary, the race for the Republican gubernatorial nomination has taken a turn in favor of commentator and former news personality Tudor Dixon, according to a new survey conducted by Mitchell Communications & Research and commissioned by MIRS.
LANSING, MI
KWCH.com

With new subvariants, COVID cases, hospitalizations jump in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - You may have thought it had gone dormant, but COVID-19 continues to have an impact on Sedgwick County, Kansas and the country. Kansas saw a 30 percent jump in new cases over the last two weeks, according to data compiled by the New York Times. Hospitalizations from the virus are also up in the state in the last couple of weeks with a daily average of 223. That’s a 26 percent increase.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
375K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy