PAWTUCKET — A hiring for Slater Middle School’s new principal is on the horizon. Supt. Cheryl McWilliams announced during a June 30 School Committee meeting that the district had selected a candidate for the position, pending finalized paperwork which she anticipated to be signed in the next week and a half. As of Monday, July 11, this had not been finalized.

PAWTUCKET, RI ・ 20 HOURS AGO