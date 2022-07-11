ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ comes to life and to the screen

Cover picture for the articleThis is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The coastal marshlands of North Carolina take on a mythic quality in Delia Owens’ “Where the Crawdads Sing.” They are where the protagonist, Kya, grows up alone after her family leaves. They are also both the source of her artistic...

‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the Small Town of Barkley Cove

The painfully beautiful story of Kya and her life of solitude in Where the Crawdads Sing is making its way from printed pages of well-loved books to screens everywhere. While fans of the novel are afraid as always that the film won’t be able to capture the meditative, magnificent, mysterious story that they’ve read, hopes are high that the powerfully written characters, and the actors who portray them, will bring this story to life.
Where The Crawdads Sing Review: The Marsh Girl Gets Too Lush Of An Adaptation

When Delia Owens’ debut novel Where The Crawdads Sing hit bookshelves in 2018, it became a page-turning bestseller, particular thanks to the thriller being featured as a title in Reese Witherspoon's book club. Just four years after its release and over 12 million copies sold, the novel has made the journey to live-action a la associated projects like Gone Girl and Big Little Lies – however, Olivia Newman’s take on the popular book skips the grittiness of the source material to be a glossier adaptation compared to those other films.
Reese Witherspoon
‘Everything’s Trash’ Is an Unsteady Showcase for Phoebe Robinson: TV Review

On “Everything’s Trash,” the insecure but brash podcaster Phoebe (Phoebe Robinson) has been invited to speak at a college lecture series; the professor who brought her describes her as “a digital ouroboros” and “a culture-maker extraordinaire.” Understandably, she’s a bit nervous, especially when asked by another, obviously snobbish teacher present what her project is, what she’s trying to say. Phoebe responds this way: “You, professor, are trash. So is that lady, and that dude, and these little meatballs on sticks.” She waves an hors d’oeuvre for emphasis. “All pure hot, and cold, garbage. Actually, everything’s trash.”
Netflix Star Busisiwe Lurayi Is Dead At 36

Throughout the gigantic library of Netflix shows, a wide sampling of international programs has introduced audiences worldwide to some of their new favorite series. One such title is the South African comedy hit How to Ruin Christmas, which saw Busisiwe Lurayi’s Tumi spending one chaotic holiday after another with her family. Recently, the series had been announced for a third season, but that news now comes with an unfortunate caveat, as Lurayi has unexpectedly died at the age of 36.
Jeremy Allen White Says 10 Years of ‘Shameless’ Left Him in ‘Upsetting Head Space’: ‘I Stopped Feeling Like an Actor’

Make no mistake, Jeremy Allen White loved playing Philip “Lip” Gallagher on “Shameless,” but playing the same character for 11 seasons and 134 episodes across 10 years certainly took its toll on the actor. “Shameless” ran on Showtime between 2011 and 2021. The role of Lip proved to be a breakthrough for White, but he told GQ magazine that he was left in an “upsetting head space” when the show came to an end after a decade.
Stephen King Compares The Black Phone to One of His Movies

The upcoming The Black Phone isn't based on a story written by Stephen King, it's actually based on a story written by his son Joe Hill, but the acclaimed author and sometimes film critic has seen the movie and he has thoughts. Speaking in an interview with SlashFilm, director Scott Derrickson (whose work has previously been praised by King!) revealed King's reaction, telling the outlet: "I know that [author Joe Hill] showed it to his dad, and Stephen King's comment... He saw it and apparently loved it. And his comment to Joe was, 'It's 'Stand By Me' in hell,' which I thought was great."
‘Where the Crawdads Sing’…Is Within a Dull, Well-Scrubbed Southern Gothic Mediocrity

The big-screen treatment of a bestseller, a well-scrubbed Southern Gothic, a next-gen star’s showcase, a romance-murder-mystery-courtroom-drama-dessert-topping-floor-wax, The Movie That Would Be The Notebook — these are some of the ways to describe Where the Crawdads Sing, the adaptation of Delia Shannon’s book-club staple about love and death among the marshlands. (The nicer ways, at least.) If you’re among the gajillions who’ve read the novel, you know the premise: In 1969, a body is found near an observation tower in Barkley Cove, North Carolina. The victim either fell or was pushed. There are no fingerprints or footprints near the scene of the crime. But there is a prime suspect: a young woman named Kya who’s spent most of her life living completely on her own, deep in the swamp. She’s considered dim-witted, degenerate and a danger to “polite” society by the local townsfolk. Naturally, she must be the murderer. You can never judge a book by its cover, however. Unless the tome in question is Shannon’s pageturner, of course — in which you absolutely know what you’re getting into before you’ve even cracked the spine.
Emmys Snubs and Surprises: ‘Yellowstone’ Shut Out, ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Black-ish’ and More

Welp, apparently the Emmys hate Westerns. The stunning lack of nominations for the popular and acclaimed series “Yellowstone” and “1883” were far from the only surprises in Tuesday morning’s Emmy nominations announcement, of course. Between the return of Emmy juggernaut “Succession” and the lack of previous winners like “The Crown” and “The Handmaid’s Tale,” this year’s race was already primed for some unexpected nominations — and some surprising omissions.
The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Girl In The Picture'

“Girl in the Picture” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. Released on July 6, this true crime documentary has evoked words like “horrifying,” “sickening” and “chilling” from viewers and critics. The film explores a dark mystery involving kidnapping, abuse and murder.
Stephen King Movie Set For Later This Year Just Got Pushed Back To 2023, But It Makes Sense

The horror genre has been experiencing a thrilling renaissance for years now, to the joy of moviegoers. Some of the best horror movies have returned to theaters via sequels, while we've also seen some reboots from previous adaptations. Case in point: Andy Muschietti's pair of IT movies. The trend of Stephen King movies haven't slowed down, with Gary Dauberman's Salem's Lot movie originally expected to hit theaters this September. Unfortunately the Stephen King movie has been pushed back, but the reasoning makes complete sense.
Unraveling the Controversies Behind ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ and Author Delia Owens

[Editor’s note: The following article contains spoilers for both the film and the novel, “Where the Crawdads Sing.”]. With a simple plot attempting to harken back to the central court case of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” Delia Owens’ 2018 novel “Where the Crawdads Sing” became a bestseller and caught the attention of mega-producer Reese Witherspoon, who scooped up the adaptation rights under her Hello Sunshine production banner.
The Book Report: New summer fiction and nonfiction

As temperatures heat up and you start thinking about books for summer reading, here are a few suggestions to check out:. "The Latecomer" by Jean Hanff Korelitz, is a wicked comic novel about triplets conceived by in vitro fertilization. As these three spoiled children grow up, competing with and sniping...
