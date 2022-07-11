ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DOJ: Former bank manager accused of stealing more than $1 million targeted seniors

Wells Fargo reimbursed the victims for their losses.

YAKIMA, Wash. — A former bank manager from Battle Ground was arrested in Yakima last week on charges of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington Nick Brown announced Monday.

Court documents say that Brian Davie, 43, stole more than $1 million through cash withdrawals, money transfers and cashier’s checks while he was working for Wells Fargo.

Eight victims have been identified, and prosecutors say Davie targeted seniors and vulnerable customers.

One woman had more than $546,000 stolen from her retirement accounts.

Davie worked for Wells Fargo in Battle Ground from March 2014 until he was fired in June 2019.

According to the criminal complaint, Davie used his position as a manager to access customer signatures and files so he could forge signatures on cashier’s checks, withdrawal slips and other bank forms.

Davie hid the alleged fraud “by repeatedly exchanging cashier’s checks until they were small enough to cash without triggering banking reporting requirements,” a news release from the Department of Justice said.

Authorities say Davie was able to continue his crimes because he stole from elderly customers who might be less likely to monitor their accounts. Some of his victims had dementia or limited English skills and did not understand banking transactions, the complaint said.

Wells Fargo reimbursed victims for their losses.

