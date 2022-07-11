ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky state govt struck by pro-choice hacktivists

By Guest Author
Forward Kentucky
Forward Kentucky
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An abortion rights hacktivist group says it launched cyberattacks against Arkansas and Kentucky state governments and leaked files from their servers to protest their bans on abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The group, which calls itself SiegedSec, said it hacked...

forwardky.com

Comments / 0

