Big Olaf Ice Cream Being Recalled

Photo: Getty Images

(Sarasota, FL) -- Florida-based Big Olaf Creamery is recalling its ice cream and halting production after the company was linked to a listeria outbreak.

The Florida Department of Health confirmed the recall over the weekend following a second CDC warning advising consumers not to eat Big Olaf's products which are sold at the creamery and in stores. The outbreak has affected nearly two dozen people in ten states, including one person who died.

The company is the target of at least two lawsuits over the outbreak.