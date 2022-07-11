YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Migrant crossings continue to take place nightly at Yuma's border.

Groups of well over 200 gather where the border wall ends as it meets the Cocopah Reservation just after 1 a.m. on July 11th.

They wait to be processed in the field by local agents before being bused to Yuma Sector headquarters.

While the migrants are illegally crossing into the United States, they have a legal right to seek asylum.

The most recent apprehension numbers from CBP are for the month of May.

Yuma agents made 33,326 apprehensions in May, an average of over 1,000 a day.

Numbers for June will likely be released this week.

The post Migrant crossings continue nightly in Yuma appeared first on KYMA .