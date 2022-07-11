ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Migrant crossings continue nightly in Yuma

By Adam Klepp
 2 days ago
Most recent update from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) puts apprehension numbers at 1,000 a day

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Migrant crossings continue to take place nightly at Yuma's border.

Groups of well over 200 gather where the border wall ends as it meets the Cocopah Reservation just after 1 a.m. on July 11th.

They wait to be processed in the field by local agents before being bused to Yuma Sector headquarters.

While the migrants are illegally crossing into the United States, they have a legal right to seek asylum.

The most recent apprehension numbers from CBP are for the month of May.

Yuma agents made 33,326 apprehensions in May, an average of over 1,000 a day.

Numbers for June will likely be released this week.

Cindy928
2d ago

And some of the problem stems from the fact that they're not even seeking asylum legally. Because, if I'm not mistaken, aren't they to seek asylum in the country closest to the country they are fleeing?

