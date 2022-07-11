ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskogee, OK

Discarded cigarette forces 95 Muskogee residents to relocate after apartment fire

By Amy Hybels, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BwT9V_0gbuvrrq00

Video: Discarded cigarette forces 95 Muskogee residents to relocate after apartment fire

The Highlights

  • 95 residents displaced
  • Temporary shelter set up at Muskogee Civic Center
  • Discarded cigarette ignited fire Saturday
  • Donations being accepted at Neighbors Building Neighbors

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A discarded cigarette on a third floor unit of the Greenleaf Apartments in Muskogee ignited the balcony, before rising to the attic and spreading throughout the building.

95 residents have been displaced by the fire, and the Muskogee County Housing Authority is working closely with Mayor Marlon Coleman in trying to help those affected find housing.

Many of those who have been displaced are elderly and disabled, further complicating the task of finding them safe, affordable housing as Greenleaf Apartments are subsidized housing.

[DOWNLOAD: Free FOX23 News app for alerts as news breaks]

Right now about 35 individuals are staying at an temporary shelter that has been set up inside the Muskogee Civic Center. Donations of food, pet supplies, and clothing have been pouring in since the community first learned of the need.

Mayor Coleman cautions those wanting to contribute financial donations to go the official website the city is using to raise money for housing and furnishings, Neighbors building Neighborhoods.

FOX23 spent time at the Civic Center on Monday talking with those who have lost everything, as well as those whose apartments may be inhabitable in the future.

However no one is being allowed to return to the building at this time. Yellow tape stretches across both entrances to the apartment complex at this time.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Sapulpa students string together 34k lights for Christmas Chute

SAPULPA, Okla. — Christmas in July!. Sapulpa students and coaches spent Wednesday volunteering on what the city hopes will soon be a yearly tradition. Almost 150 students volunteered to help string together around 34,000 Christmas lights. Sapulpa school leaders say originally the work was estimated to take around four...
SAPULPA, OK
KRMG

Puppy rescued from walls of Tulsa home

TULSA, Okla. — The FOX23 assignment desk receives hundreds of calls each day. However, one particular call on a Wednesday morning sprung us into action. A viewer said one of her puppies was stuck in a wall, and animal control was not yet open. FOX23′s Scott Martin went to the woman’s home to help.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Muskogee County, OK
Crime & Safety
County
Muskogee County, OK
City
Muskogee, OK
Muskogee, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
KRMG

Rescue dog training to join OK-TF1, help people trapped in disaster situations

TULSA, Okla. — A new, specially-trained dog in Tulsa is preparing to help find people trapped in debris following disasters. Stryker is a two-year-old yellow lab. He is working to become part of a statewide team of first responders known as OK-TF1. The group uses specialized, skilled dogs to respond to disasters like tornadoes, hurricanes and building collapses.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Subsidized Housing#Civic Center#Furnishings#The Greenleaf Apartments
KXII.com

Driver killed in collision with horse in Pittsburg Co.

CROWDER, Okla. (KXII) - An Oklahoma man was killed when his vehicle collided with a horse on US Highway 69 Monday morning. Oklahoma troopers said Kevin Bush, 54, of Stigler, was driving southbound around 4 a.m. near Crowder when his Ford Escape struck a horse in the roadway, departed to the right and came to rest in a field.
CROWDER, OK
KRMG

Law enforcement across the state update mass shooter training tactics

TULSA, Okla. — Law enforcement across the state are updating their mass shooter training tactics as part of Governor Stitt’s executive order, Mission S.O.S, “Secure Oklahoma Schools.”. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) and Oklahoma Department of Public Safety are leading the initiative. Commissioner of Public Safety with...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
KRMG

Man dead after hitting horse with car in Pittsburg County

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. — A man is dead after the car he was driving struck a horse in Pittsburg County Monday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 4 a.m. Monday a Ford Escape driven by 54-year-old Kevin Bush, from Stigler, struck the horse in the roadway on southbound U.S. Highway 69, just north of Crowder.
PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK
sapulpatimes.com

Sapulpa police investigating after finding three deceased on Canyon Road

Update: The victims have now been identified. Sapulpa police are investigating after finding two deceased females and one deceased male at a residence on Canyon Road on Monday afternoon. The incident—which is still being investigated as to the cause and the motive—happened on Canyon Road at the 6700 block, according...
SAPULPA, OK
KRMG

HOLD MY BEER: Tulsa PD searches for beer thief

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a beer thief. Surveillance cameras captured a man running out of a QuikTrip near Highway 412 and Gilcrease Museum Road last week. After running out the front doors with two packs of Bud Light and a smile on his face, police...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Oklahoma woman awakens on bridge, 60 feet above Arkansas River

TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma woman is being evaluated in a Tulsa-area hospital after police said she awoke at around 10 a.m. Sunday in a precarious position. According to KOKI-TV, the woman awoke on the 71st Street Bridge, roughly 60 feet above water that measured only about 2 feet in depth.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Missing Claremore man found in different state

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Claremore Police Department has announced that a missing Claremore man has been located safe in another state. They also offered their thanks to those who provided information in the investigation. Before he was found, Mark Montgomery was last seen on June 30, leaving for work at...
CLAREMORE, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
78K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy