ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Rollerball’ Director Norman Jewison Remembers James Caan: ‘He Was Fearless’

By Brent Lang
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the course of his career, James Caan brought a series of tough guys, gangsters and military men to vivid life on screen. But few films captured the actor’s swaggering physicality better than “Rollerball,” the 1975 dystopian classic with Caan as the star attraction of a futuristic game that devolves into...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Hollywood mourns the loss of three gangster greats: Sirico, Caan and Liotta

Hollywood is mourning the loss of three of the gangster movie genre greats, Tony Sirico, James Caan, and Ray Liotta, all of whom have died within the last three months.Those paying tribute joked that the trio, known for their appearances in Goodfellas and other classic films, would now be having “a sit down up in Heaven”.All three men are reported to not have expressed initial interest in acting, and pursued different paths before finding their break-out roles.Sirico, best known for his performance as the wise-cracking Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri, died on Friday July 8 at the age of 79.It comes two...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norman Jewison
Person
Michael Mann
Person
James Caan
Person
Kathy Bates
Outsider.com

Billy Dee Williams Posts Heartwarming Photo with Late James Caan: ‘Friends Till the End’

Billy Dee Williams took to his Twitter to pay tribute to his late friend and Brian’s Song co-star, James Caan. “Team Mates and friends till the end. RIP Jimmy,” Billy wrote, along with the hashtag “#jamescaan.” The recent image is of the two actors in the gym. James Caan jokingly sits on Billy’s lap, his arm around his friend. The two share matching grins.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Petticoat Junction’s Hooterville Cannonball: Why Clint Eastwood Kept the Train Running

It may sound odd, but one of the most prolific careers in Hollywood belongs to a train, and Clint Eastwood helped it along. Okay, maybe that’s a bit of a stretch, but this is certainly the most famous train of classic tv. Plus, you can still see it operational to this day. The Sierra No. 3 steam locomotive was in use as early as 1891. It fell out of use during the Great Depression.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollerball#Film Star#Variety
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

James Caan, Macho Leading Man of Hollywood, Dies at 82

James Caan, the self-assured star who played Sonny Corleone in The Godfather and a rough-and-tumble athlete in Rollerball but had the self-assurance to showcase a sensitive side during his long career, has died. He was 82. Caan died Wednesday night in Los Angeles, his rep Arnold Robinson told The Hollywood Reporter, confirming a post on the actor’s Twitter account. Neither he nor the family would reveal a cause of death.More from The Hollywood ReporterFrancis Ford Coppola, Al Pacino, Barbra Streisand and More Pay Tribute to James Caan: "An Incredible, Towering Actor"Bette Midler Responds to Backlash Over Her Tweets About "Erasure" of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
BBC

James Caan: Oscar-nominated actor and Godfather star dies at 82

US actor James Caan, who rose to fame for his portrayal of Sonny Corleone in The Godfather, has died aged 82. A leading man in Hollywood throughout the 1970s whose career spanned decades; he was nominated for an Oscar, an Emmy and four Golden Globes. Caan's family thanked fans on...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Jodie Foster To Star In Chilling HBO Detective Series

HBO is rolling out another dramatic series and this one is starring Jodie Foster as the lead investigator. True Detective: Night Country sees Foster as Detective Liz Danvers. So far, she is one of the few cast members officially announced and will also serve as a producer for this season of the crime series.
TV & VIDEOS
SFGate

‘Everything’s Trash’ Is an Unsteady Showcase for Phoebe Robinson: TV Review

On “Everything’s Trash,” the insecure but brash podcaster Phoebe (Phoebe Robinson) has been invited to speak at a college lecture series; the professor who brought her describes her as “a digital ouroboros” and “a culture-maker extraordinaire.” Understandably, she’s a bit nervous, especially when asked by another, obviously snobbish teacher present what her project is, what she’s trying to say. Phoebe responds this way: “You, professor, are trash. So is that lady, and that dude, and these little meatballs on sticks.” She waves an hors d’oeuvre for emphasis. “All pure hot, and cold, garbage. Actually, everything’s trash.”
TV & VIDEOS
SFGate

Jeremy Allen White Says 10 Years of ‘Shameless’ Left Him in ‘Upsetting Head Space’: ‘I Stopped Feeling Like an Actor’

Make no mistake, Jeremy Allen White loved playing Philip “Lip” Gallagher on “Shameless,” but playing the same character for 11 seasons and 134 episodes across 10 years certainly took its toll on the actor. “Shameless” ran on Showtime between 2011 and 2021. The role of Lip proved to be a breakthrough for White, but he told GQ magazine that he was left in an “upsetting head space” when the show came to an end after a decade.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Emmys Snubs and Surprises: ‘Yellowstone’ Shut Out, ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Black-ish’ and More

Welp, apparently the Emmys hate Westerns. The stunning lack of nominations for the popular and acclaimed series “Yellowstone” and “1883” were far from the only surprises in Tuesday morning’s Emmy nominations announcement, of course. Between the return of Emmy juggernaut “Succession” and the lack of previous winners like “The Crown” and “The Handmaid’s Tale,” this year’s race was already primed for some unexpected nominations — and some surprising omissions.
TV & VIDEOS
InsideHook

To Truly Appreciate James Caan, You Have to Watch “Thief”

James Caan died yesterday at the age of 82. If you know movies, you knew him. He was probably best known for playing Sonny Corleone, the eldest son in the crime family at the center of Francis Ford Coppola’s Godfather trilogy — mostly in the first film, but with a cameo in the second and an unseen ghost in the third (his illegitimate son becomes a major character). His Godfather character, combined with his weathered physicality, made him a go-to for crime pictures, especially later in his career, when his face alone offered easy tough-guy shorthand. This meant he could slip easily in junky action movies like Bulletproof or Eraser (both in 1996), or comedies like Honeymoon in Vegas (1992), Mickey Blue Eyes (1999) and Elf (2003). The best of these later-period roles is probably his hilarious work in Wes Anderson’s Bottle Rocket (1996), where he plays a landscaper and criminal dabbler who indulges the caper fantasies of Dignan (Owen Wilson) in order to further his own illegal activities.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy