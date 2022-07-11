ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho gas prices start to slide, could follow national trend

By EastIdahoNews.com staff
eastidahonews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE (AAA) – After weeks of watching gas prices fall in other parts of the country, Idaho drivers finally saw a little bit of relief when they filled up this week, and more could be on the way. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of...

www.eastidahonews.com

Comments / 1

Related
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Gas Prices Drop in Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Despite fuel prices falling a few cents at Idaho gas pumps, drivers are still paying for some of the most expensive fuel in the country. AAA Idaho says the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the Gem State is $5.21, four cents less than a week ago and far more than the national average of $4.68. Idaho has the seventh most expensive fuel in the country behind states like California, Oregon, and Washington. Locally, Twin Falls has the highest average price per gallon in the state at $5.32; Boise is just a cent cheaper. Lewiston and Coeur d'Alene have some of the cheapest gas at under $5 a gallon. “The Rockies region is generally one of the last to react to national gas price trends, good or bad. We’re just beginning to see some savings at the pump in our area, and hopefully the trend will continue," says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. Prices began the downward trend as crude oil prices fell from about $122 to $104 a barrel. AAA Idaho predicts fuel prices to "teeter-totter" through the rest of the summer.
TWIN FALLS, ID
MIX 106

Inflation Relief Checks Are On The Way to Idaho

The cost of living seems to be rising every day and it’s anyone’s guess as to when things will level out. Finding a place to live is as expensive as ever, gas prices are out of control, and the cost of groceries continues to rise amidst the random shortages.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
Local
Idaho Traffic
State
Kentucky State
Boise, ID
Traffic
State
Oregon State
City
Boise, ID
State
Hawaii State
City
Lewiston, ID
kidnewsradio.com

Idaho Fish and Game stocks Gem lake

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Department of Fish and Game began stocking fish in Gem Lake on Wednesday. The department plans to stock Gem lake with 3,000 catchable (10 to 12-inch) Yellowstone cutthroat trout. According to the department, all you need to get started is a fishing license...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

You Might Be From Idaho If…

We're going to try and keep the potato jokes to a minimum, but no promises. Being born and raised in Idaho is a badge of honor for many. It means you're from one of the most beautiful places on the planet, you're (probably) a hard worker with good values, and you don't think the blue turf is really that big of a deal. Sound like you?
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

This is What Makes Idaho Sexier Than Montana

When it comes to matters of state affairs, Big Seven Travel is calling it like they see it, one Shallow Hal judgement at a time. A recent study performed by the popular leisure and travel company begs an age-old question some say has bedeviled Americans for generations: in the land of the free and home of the brave, which of its great 50 states is the hottest? In case you're still circling the airport on that one, we'll help you land the plane: we're not talking about weather or seasons.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Aaa
104.3 WOW Country

One of Idaho’s Largest Companies Opening New Location Soon, Now Hiring

Albertsons is massive in the gem state. The local Idaho beginning of the now massive and International supermarket is a story of goals, dedication and focus. Joe Albertson (October 17, 1906 – January 20, 1993) is a great story of hard work and determination leading to wealth. Wikipedia says "After graduation from Caldwell High School in 1925, Albertson studied business for two years at the College of Idaho in Caldwell. At the age of thirty-two, (and having to borrow money) Albertson opened his first store in 1939 on three principles: quality, good value, and excellent service. Joe and his wife started the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Foundation that has given more than $750 million to Idaho's communities."
IDAHO STATE
KREM2

North Idaho housing market continues to cool off

SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — North Idaho realtors told me this single family home in spirit lake would have gone under contract within a week if it was listed in february or march of this year. But now, that’s not the case. Homes like these are being listed for...
MARKETS
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho’s Most Popular Lake is Most Polluted

There are other famous lakes in Idaho (a friend is boating at Payette Lake this week), but Coeur d'Alene would be the most popular because of the sheer number of tourist visits. When I took a job in Idaho, a friend back east wrote to me and told me about his visits there. He said it was among the most beautiful places in America. The last time I was there, it was a long Independence Day weekend, and it rained. The streets were still clogged with traffic, and it wasn't easy finding a seat at a restaurant.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
The Oregonian

One of world’s worst weeds spotted in Idaho

One of the world’s worst weeds, infesting over 75% of Alabama’s counties, was spotted in Idaho in early May. Cogongrass, or Imperata cylindrica, is a rapid-spreading perennial rhizomatous grass. In June, the Idaho State Department of Agriculture issued a temporary order designating cogongrass as a noxious weed in...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Heat advisory issued in eastern Idaho for Tuesday and Wednesday

IDAHO FALLS — Most of eastern and central Idaho is under a heat advisory on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. The National Weather Service issued the advisory early Tuesday morning and it is in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday. Hot conditions with high temperatures of 92 to 98 degrees are expected throughout Tuesday, and on Wednesday, temperatures will rise to between 93 and 100 degrees.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Are out-of-state abortions in trouble? How Idaho laws may apply to procedures elsewhere

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning landmark abortion rights cases, triggering an Idaho ban on the procedure, abortion rights advocates like Planned Parenthood have vowed to help Idahoans travel to other states to have an abortion. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee even pointed to his state as an option for Idahoans while signing a law earlier this year that solidified abortion access.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy