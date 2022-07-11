ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering Norma Jean the elephant — here are the details

By Hannah Donsbach, Galesburg Register-Mail
 2 days ago
OQUAWKA — An event Sunday will honor a circus elephant that was killed by lightening 50 years in Oquawka.

A celebration to remember Norma Jean the elephant is planned from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 17, at the Norma Jean Park, North 5th Street, Oquawka. Oquawka Parks and Tourism will host the event.

The Clark and Walters circus came to the village of Oquawka July 17, 1972. With them came Norma Jean the elephant, born August of 1942. It was on that day in July that the elephant was tied to a tree and at 8:30 a.m. lightening struck the tree, instantly killing Norma Jean. Norma Jean who was valued at $10,000 was left behind as the circus left her body where she lay.

The village of Oquawka then dug a 12-foot hole beside the creature's body, and she was rolled in the hole, buried in the town square. After her burial, Wade Meloan, the town druggist, began a campaign to get a tombstone for Norma Jean's place of burial. Residents raised $350 to build the monument whose inscription read:

"Norma Jean

Elephant

August, 1942

July 17, 1972

This memorial is dedicated in memory of an elephant named Norma Jean, who was killed by lightening and was buried here."

At Sunday's event, activities include:

• Art in the Park with three stations planned

• Elephant ear craft

• Face painting

• Storytime

For more information about the upcoming event, check out the Oquawka Parks and Tourism Facebook page.

