Community gathers for Holy Ghost Feast in Taunton

By The Taunton Daily Gazette
 2 days ago
The Holy Ghost Society of Taunton held its 88th Holy Ghost Feast on Sunday, celebrating a centuries-old Azorean tradition with a procession, ceremonial crowning, traditional serving of sopas and more. See photos of this year's event.

