Community gathers for Holy Ghost Feast in Taunton

The Holy Ghost Society of Taunton held its 88th Holy Ghost Feast on Sunday, celebrating a centuries-old Azorean tradition with a procession, ceremonial crowning, traditional serving of sopas and more. See photos of this year's event.

Another boys track and field season is in the books in the Greater Taunton area. As with always, some athletes rise above the rest to lead themselves and their teams to success. Check out who earned the honor of being named 2022 Taunton Daily Gazette All-Scholastics.

A "masterpiece" of a home in Berkley can practically define the term contemporary Victorian on its own. And for just under $1 million, some new owners will get to call it home. The 3,400-square-foot home on Berkley Street with views of the sunset from across the Taunton River was the top-selling home for the week in all of Greater Taunton. See what other homes are going for in your area.

