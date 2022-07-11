Man killed after pickup crashes into back of delivery truck in Johnson County

A delivery worker died after being pinned between two vehicles in a Johnson County crash Monday morning, according to police.

The crash occurred in the 3000 block of west Olive Branch Road at about 9:10 a.m., according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies found a delivery truck, contracted for Home Depot, that had stopped to make a delivery at a home.

A pickup struck the rear of the delivery truck, pinning one of the delivery workers between the vehicles. The delivery worker was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Two other delivery workers as well as the driver of the pickup were injured and transported to hospitals after the crash, police said.

The driver of the pickup told deputies he was "unable to see the delivery truck stopped in the road, likely because of the rising sun blinding him," according to the sheriff’s office.

