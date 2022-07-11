ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrington, FL

Fate of Warrington Middle School depends on one final box of unscored test booklets

By Colin Warren-Hicks, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GFrpm_0gbuuy5800

The fate of Warrington Middle School remains in the balance.

The middle school had to receive a C grade this year or face a forced closure after the 2022-2023 school year and reopen the following fall as a charter school.

But last week when the Florida Department of Education released school grades for the 2021-2022 academic year, Warrington Middle School was the only school in the Escambia County School District to not receive a final grade.

Uncertain times:Warrington Middle awaits its final grade. Will it be a comeback story or a final chapter?

Last week:School grades are in for Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. See how your school did here:

Instead, Warrington was issued an "incomplete” while state officials worked to score a batch of booklets that were sent in late.

The state requires that every school test at least 95% of its students to receive a school grade, according to an Escambia County School District news release.

“Warrington Middle School staff members made every reasonable effort to test as many students as possible, including contacting absent students and facilitating their arrival on campus for testing,” the release continued. “While they did meet the 95% requirement, the final box of reading and math test booklets was not shipped in time to be included in the initial score release or their percent-tested calculation.”

The final box of test booklets had been received by the state as of Monday and was in the process of being scored, the release stated.

An exact date for when Warrington Middle School will receive its final grade has not been set.

Since 2011, the school has consistently scored Ds from the state.

The 2019-2020 school year was technically the last year that Warrington had left to bring its grade up to or above a C or face closure, but no school grades were issued that year due to the pandemic.

The next year, 2020-2021, schools across the state faced the difficulties associated with many months of remote learning, and the FDOE gave schools the option to "opt in" to receiving a grade. Warrington did not opt in.

Colin Warren-Hicks can be reached at colinwarrenhicks@pnj.com or 850-435-8680.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAR

Warrington Middle School receives failing grade, will soon transition to charter

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Warrington Middle School will soon transition to a charter school after receiving a failing grade for the 2021-22 school year. In a press release Tuesday, the Escambia County School District said the Florida Department of Education issued Warrington Middle School a "D" grade. This comes after the school initially received an "Incomplete" grade from the state.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Crisis in the Classroom: Breaking down Northwest Florida's 2021-22 school district grades

Every summer, the Florida Department of Education releases its school grades from the previous school year. It's not your typical report card. The grades are based on nearly a dozen components from how well middle school students are prepared for high school, to graduation rates -- even tracking the number of students taking college-level courses across each district.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Escambia County, FL
Education
City
Warrington, FL
County
Escambia County, FL
WEAR

Stuff the Bus 2022 - July 21

Community Partners Join United Way of West Florida to Stuff the Bus. On July 21 you can help students in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties get the tools they need to succeed this school year. Stuff the Bus is a school supply collection drive coordinated by United Way of West...
PENSACOLA, FL
getthecoast.com

Children in Crisis in need of Foster Parents for local children

This coverage is made possible thanks to Caliber Car Wash in Fort Walton Beach! Caliber features top-of-the-line equipment and tons of free detailing tools for use after your wash, including free vacuums, air fresheners, mat cleaners, detailing air, cleaners, and towels. Children in Crisis is a non-profit organization that works...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Grades#Warrington Middle School
WKRG News 5

Pensacola mom files lawsuit against baby formula company

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola mother has filed a lawsuit against a baby formula company. The Florida mom said her newborn daughter caught salmonella from contaminated formula and was hospitalized, according to the mother’s attorney. Kelli Green, the mother, claimed that Abbott Laboratories, Inc. made her daughter...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

3 Mobile events held, despite rising COVID cases

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Mobile County, but that’s not stopping folks from living their lives. Three different events took place in downtown Mobile Friday evening. July LoDa ArtWalk, Roll Mobile and the MOB Music Festival were all on the agenda, and every event was jammed packed with locals […]
MOBILE, AL
CBS 42

Young Florida couple killed in murder-suicide

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies are investigating a murder-suicide after the bodies of a couple were found inside their home. The couple, ages 21 and 24, were found dead inside their bedroom, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the home near Fort Walton Beach for a welfare check.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Education
WKRG News 5

Foley Chick-fil-A temporarily closing in late July

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Chick-fil-A restaurant announced Monday morning they’ll close July 21 for remodeling. The last day of business will be Wednesday, July 20. “We appreciate your understanding, and we apologize for any inconvenience. We look forward to serving you again in our newly renovated restaurant,” read a post on the restaurant’s […]
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

2 northwest Florida hospitals make U.S. Top 100 list

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast in Miramar Beach and Twin Cities hospital in Niceville are listed in the top 100 hospitals. The 2022 award makes 6 recognitions for Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, the first win for Twin Cities. Earning this national recognition for...
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL
getthecoast.com

$100 million fiber investment in Okaloosa

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the northern Gulf of Mexico are associated with a trough of low pressure. According to the National Hurricane Center, gradual development of this system is possible if it can remain offshore while it “meanders near” the northern Gulf coast through the end of the week.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
utv44.com

Mother living in RV Taylor Plaza wants to move after second drive-by shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Jasmine Richardson has narrowly avoided tragedy twice this year. "These right here are bullet holes," said Richardson pointing to her front door. Bullet holes are scattered along the front of her RV Taylor Plaza apartment. Richardson says she's been the victim of a drive-by shooting two times in six months.
fox17.com

Skinny dippers break record in Florida

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (WPEC) — A world record was broken as 769 people plunged into the ocean at Blind Creek Beach on Sunday, wearing nothing but a smile. The Treasure Coast Naturists aimed to beat its original record of 431 skinny dippers—a record which it set last year.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
WEAR

UPDATE: Missing, non-verbal Pensacola woman found safe

UPDATE - 2:15 p.m. PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police say the missing, non-verbal 28-year-old woman has been found safe. Moments before announcing the update, police said traffic was blocked on Three Mile bridge from Pensacola to Gulf Breeze as officers tried to make contact with a missing person who was in the pedestrian lane.
PENSACOLA, FL
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
475K+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy