Fate of Warrington Middle School depends on one final box of unscored test booklets

The fate of Warrington Middle School remains in the balance.

The middle school had to receive a C grade this year or face a forced closure after the 2022-2023 school year and reopen the following fall as a charter school.

But last week when the Florida Department of Education released school grades for the 2021-2022 academic year, Warrington Middle School was the only school in the Escambia County School District to not receive a final grade.

Instead, Warrington was issued an "incomplete” while state officials worked to score a batch of booklets that were sent in late.

The state requires that every school test at least 95% of its students to receive a school grade, according to an Escambia County School District news release.

“Warrington Middle School staff members made every reasonable effort to test as many students as possible, including contacting absent students and facilitating their arrival on campus for testing,” the release continued. “While they did meet the 95% requirement, the final box of reading and math test booklets was not shipped in time to be included in the initial score release or their percent-tested calculation.”

The final box of test booklets had been received by the state as of Monday and was in the process of being scored, the release stated.

An exact date for when Warrington Middle School will receive its final grade has not been set.

Since 2011, the school has consistently scored Ds from the state.

The 2019-2020 school year was technically the last year that Warrington had left to bring its grade up to or above a C or face closure, but no school grades were issued that year due to the pandemic.

The next year, 2020-2021, schools across the state faced the difficulties associated with many months of remote learning, and the FDOE gave schools the option to "opt in" to receiving a grade. Warrington did not opt in.

