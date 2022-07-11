ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

'Swiss Army knife': Josh Okogie ready to contribute in multiple ways for Phoenix Suns

By Duane Rankin, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS – Josh Okogie has already visualized the role he’ll play for the Phoenix Suns.

“I just want to be that Swiss Army knife every team needs,” Okogie said. “Defense. Energy. Shot making. A little spacing. Playmaking. Whatever the team needs.”

Make that roles.

Okogie signed a one-year deal with the Suns after averaging 6.4 points in four NBA seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

"I like the way they play basketball,” Okogie said Sunday at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. “Winning organization. I just wanted to associate myself with that.”

Drafted 20th overall by Minnesota in the 2018 draft, the 6-4 guard out of Georgia Tech is known for his defensive ability, but he did average a career-high 8.6 points in his second NBA season.

He is coming off having career lows in points per game (2.7), minutes played (10.5), games (49) and starts (6), but will get a fresh start in Phoenix.

“I can definitely have more of a role with my defensive presence,” Okogie said. “Whatever I can do to help them. I’m just really here to hopefully help them be the best team we can possibly be.”

Along with Okogie, the Suns have signed Damion Lee , re-signed Bismack Biyombo and acquired Jock Landale from Atlanta for cash considerations, but they’re far from done in free agency.

Read more: Are Phoenix Suns reaching crossroads with Deandre Ayton?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ArX7W_0gbuuxCP00

Kevin Durant requested a trade and put Phoenix and Miami atop his trade wish list while Deandre Ayton is a restricted free agent.

“It’ll be cool, it’ll be dope, but right now, everybody’s focus is on just trying to get better,” said Okogie when asked about seeing how the team’s roster shapes up heading into training camp. “When the chips fall, we’ll see where we’re at.”

Have opinion about current state of the Suns? Reach Suns Insider Duane Rankin at dmrankin@gannett.com or contact him at 480-787-1240. Follow him on Twitter at @DuaneRankin .

Support local journalism. Start your online subscription .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 'Swiss Army knife': Josh Okogie ready to contribute in multiple ways for Phoenix Suns

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Adam Silver wonders what else NBA can do regarding Brittney Griner's detainment in Russia

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver once again addressed the status of Brittney Griner the same day LeBron James clarified on Twitter his comments about the Phoenix Mercury star center. “As we have now discussed publicly, it was suggested to us early on that we should not be drawing attention to her because the likely demand would increase in terms of a trade to get her potentially out of the country,” Silver said in a press conference Tuesday in Las...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

