Cedar Rapids, IA

Eastern Iowa Airport receives $20.4 million for upgrades. Here's what is planned, and when.

By Kate Perez, Iowa City Press-Citizen
 2 days ago

The Eastern Iowa Airport will be undergoing changes in the coming years after receiving a multimillion-dollar federal grant.

The airport, located in Cedar Rapids, received $20.4 million from the Federal Aviation Administration as part of its Airport Terminals Program .

With the money, the airport will complete a terminal modernization program that began in 2014.

Martin Lenss, director for the Eastern Iowa Airport, said the money will help to finish the final phase of the program after it took a hiatus due to COVID-19.

The first phase, finished in 2015, focused on the front roadway, sidewalks and the front facia of the terminal. Phase two included rental car counters, airline ticket counters, baggage claim and HVAC systems. Phase three expanded the security screening checkpoint, added more seating in the concourse and expanded concessions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JAwbU_0gbuumje00

In phase four, the airport will add gates and finish updating the concourse.

"Phase four picks up where we left off with these three and finishes the rest of the concourse, roughly starting about five and then continuing all the way to the end gate nine, and then we'll add an additional four jetways," Lenss said.

The airport is also focusing on improving gate seating for customers, as it has seen larger aircraft serve the market, he said.

"We want to be able to have the appropriate amount of gate seating for folks still to sit comfortably waiting for their departure as well as having plenty of (electrical) outlets throughout the terminal," Lenss said.

Along with new gates and seating, the airport is adding a sensory room where guests can go for some peace and quiet. The room will help people of all ages traveling through the airport, he said.

"When you think of the University of Iowa Children's Hospital, with all the patient visitors that do come to this region for health care, we're trying to help that whole process and customer experience," Lenss said. "We just have a very diverse set of needs coming through the terminal with customers."

At the end of the terminal will be an outdoor patio area where people can sit before boarding their flights.

"Folks maybe that have been in conference rooms or business meetings all day might have a chance to enjoy some of Iowa's wonderful summers and springs and falls and have a beer sitting outside in great views to the airfield," Lenss said.

The airport had to apply for the federal grant and compete nationally. Along with Cedar Rapids, airports across the country including Denver, Boston and Orlando received federal funding.

The Eastern Iowa Airport is under design for phase four, Lenss said. The designs will be complete by November, when bidding for the project will occur. Bids will be due in December. Construction should begin in the spring.

"We do anticipate about an 18- to 24-month timeline for phase four, so somewhere around spring of 2025 will be completion, possibly sooner," Lenss said.

Lenss said he is excited about the updates the project will bring, saying they will help the region for decades.

"It's important to have a nice, functional and efficient terminal that can serve the region for years to come," Lenss said. "We're excited that we're at the final phase of our modernization program to really deliver that for the broader region of eastern Iowa and really set up ourselves as the gateway airport for eastern Iowa."

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Eastern Iowa Airport receives $20.4 million for upgrades. Here's what is planned, and when.

