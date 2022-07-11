What's more divine than living to dine?

Welcome to The Oklahoman's weekly newsletter for fans of the 405 diningscape. Expect the latest foodcentric headlines from The Oklahoman's resident Food Dude, Dave Cathey, plus any other content from staff writers, photographers and videographers that captures the flavors of the 405.

This week, The Food Dude catches up with chef Jonathon Stranger to chat about appearing on Food Network's "Guy's Grocery Games" with details on his upcoming restaurant, El Coyote.

He also had a conversation with local restaurateur Chris Lower, who recently announced the imminent closing of Back Door BBQ in the Uptown District.

We've also got recipes curated for July from the Made in Oklahoman Coalition and the latest on the return of The Grill on the Hill.

Keep up with 405 diningscape details up to the minute by following the Food Dude on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.