Stevens Point, WI

Five years of expansions at Sand Valley, Great Northern Distilling update

By Caitlin Shuda, Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune
 2 days ago
Happy Tuesday and welcome to the Streetwise Newsletter!

Have you been to Sand Valley recently? The golf resort in Rome opened five years ago. I recently toured the property and learned the latest about the expansions happening there, as well as the economic impact the resort has had on the Rome and Wisconsin Rapids areas.

Did you know The Main Grain Bakery serves lunch? The new eatery stands between Emy J's and The Main Grain Bakery and serves food from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.

Construction is underway for the new Great Northern Distilling location at 1011 Second St. in Stevens Point, and the distillery is scheduled to open in late November.

Opportunity Development Centers also has a new home in Portage County. The organization moved from its Park Ridge site to 1443 Water St., Suite 100 in Stevens Point.

In Wisconsin Rapids, The Collar Club opened at 1921 Baker Drive. The new pet daycare, boarding and grooming business replaced Paws N Claws and held its grand opening earlier this month.

Rural customers in Wood County have a new option for wireless internet, as well. Bug Tussel Wireless is now live with a new tower at 2154 Wood County C in Rudolph.

Barrett's Auctions will hold its last auction July 19. It sold its property at 4120 Eighth St. S., and the site will be home to Wisconsin Rapids Car Wash.

Fans of Mission Coffee in Stevens Point will soon be able to find their favorite coffee drinks downtown. Mission Coffee House recently announced plans to open a location in the former home of The Coffee Studio, 1100 Main St. in downtown Stevens Point.

Stevens Point Auto Center recently opened a new Hyundai dealership at 3707 Stanley St., and Muse at Sentry reopened in June at 1800 North Point Drive in Stevens Point.

The Store location on Division Street in Stevens Point has closed. Team Schierl Cos. announced last week the convenience store at 708 Division St. closed effective July 11 because of the pending redesign of Fourth Avenue and Division Street and because of changes in traffic patterns and dropped sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic. New commercial development is planned at the site, although there are no final decisions on what those plans will be.

If you have any questions or tips for future stories, send them my way at cshuda@gannett.com. If you’re interested in my colleagues’ or my coverage, please consider subscribing to the Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune or the Stevens Point Journal.

Who is Streetwise?

I’m Caitlin Shuda, the Streetwise reporter for the Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune and the Stevens Point Journal. If you’re interested in openings, closings, relocations, expansions and major developments, Streetwise has it covered.

Comments / 0

 

