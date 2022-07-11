DJ Pauly D, Angelina and Vinny all hosting parties at the Jersey Shore in July

Who says cast members of MTV's “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” are too old to party at the Jersey Shore nightclubs?

The roomies are coming down to the clubs in July.

Vinny Guadagnino is hosting “Summer Saturdays” on July 16 at the Headliner in Neptune. Jason Keats and KillaCas are spinning.

“I’m 34, tired, and get wasted off 2 vodka sodas…but it wouldn’t be a summer without a visit to the jersey shore,” said Vinny on social media. “See you at @headlinernightclub next week.”

DJ Pauly DelVecchio, 42, is coming back to spin at the Headliner on Saturday, July 30 for what's become his annual deejay night there.

The Headliner on Route 35 has appeared on “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” several times, and was the locale where Ronnie Ortiz-Magro met the “Jewish Barbie” on the Nov. 15, 2018, episode. He ended up in a hot tub with her.

In Atlantic City, Angelina Pivarnick, 36, is hosting another “Summer Saturdays” night, this one at the Kiss Kiss Nightclub inside the Tropicana Atlantic City on 2801 Pacific Ave. Visit www.kisskissnightclub.com for tickets or more information.

“Jersey Shore Family Vacation” airs 8 p.m. Thursdays on MTV.

