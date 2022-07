PORTLAND, Ore. — Summer is the time to travel, but with airplane tickets and gas so expensive, getting somewhere seems more and more challenging. There has been recent good news about gas prices. According to a GasBuddy analysis, the national average has fallen 27 days straight after peaking to a historic high in mid-June. Still, the average gas price in Oregon is still nearly $5.40. It was $3.67 at this time last year.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO