Excessive Heat Warning issued for South Central Pinal County including Eloy, Picacho Peak State Park by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 09:02:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-13 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pinal FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Arizona, including the following county, Pinal. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 800 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bapchule. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PINAL COUNTY, AZ ・ 54 MINUTES AGO