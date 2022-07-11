ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collin County, TX

Air Quality Alert issued for Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Henderson, Hood, Hunt, Johnson by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-12 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Collin; Dallas; Denton; Ellis; Henderson; Hood; Hunt; Johnson; Kaufman; Parker; Rockwall; Tarrant;...





Heat Advisory issued for Cooke, Delta, Fannin, Grayson, Lamar, Montague by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 21:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Cooke; Delta; Fannin; Grayson; Lamar; Montague HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 108. * WHERE...Montague, Cooke, Grayson, Fannin, Lamar and Delta Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will increase the risk for heat-related illnesses to occur, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
COOKE COUNTY, TX


Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 21:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Anderson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Anderson County through 1030 PM CDT At 954 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Palestine, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Palestine and Elkhart. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX

