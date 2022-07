NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s a tough forecast going forward through the rest of the week as this Gulf disturbance sits just off the Southeast Louisiana coast. As for today, I see another typical summer day with hit-or-miss storms and plenty of heat. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-90s but this humidity is bad right now so feels like readings likely head for around 108 this afternoon. Rain chance today will be 40%.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO