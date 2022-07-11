Richmond County students named to Wingate’s academic lists

Wingate.edu

WINGATE — Wingate University recently announced the names of students who made both President’s List and Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester.

According to Wingate:

“The Dean’s List includes undergraduate students who have earned a term GPA of at least a 3.30 but no more than a 3.799 on at least 12 quality-point academic hours and have no grade below a C-.

“The President’s List includes undergraduate students who have earned a term GPA of 3.80 on at least 12 quality-point academic hours and have no grade below a C-.”

The following students from Richmond County were named to the respective lists:

PRESIDENT’S LIST

Hamlet

Megan Martin

Rockingham

Savannah Lampley and Aalyiaha Spencer

DEAN’S LIST

Hamlet

William Sutherland

Rockingham

Cameron Carraway and Harley Linton.