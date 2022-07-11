Summer time means swimming pool time: Top swimming pools in Dallas to check out

Summer swimming pool with umbrella and two swimming ring on water. Top view vector illustration background.

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s summertime in the U.S. of A. and that means swimming pools across the country; with the heat being so high recently, spending time outside almost directly correlates with a nice swim to cool off.

Better yet, Monday, July 11 is National Swimming Pool Day! NationalToday says, “Think back to your favorite pool memories, and make today worthy of adding to your memory bank. What makes the perfect pool day? Is it the chance to show off that summer bod, looking fabulous in the latest swimwear designs, or maybe the fact that you love the exercise that swimming provides? Or perhaps you love poolside barbeques and the very thought of it gets your mouth watering.”

Everyone loves a good pool day whether you know how to swim or not, that’s why the shallow end and pool floaties exist! Swimming around DFW is always a good time, but where are the best pools to check out? We looked at some of the best swimming pools in Dallas!