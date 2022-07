RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia has once again extended emergency SNAP benefits, ensuring families will receive the maximum amount available to them for the month of July. The emergency SNAP benefits – which have to be approved each month before they’re deposited on EBT cards – are a result of the public health emergency declared at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The benefits still have to be approved again each month.

