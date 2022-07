We’ve been addicted to cheap stuff for so long, you have to be a certain age to remember when we weren’t. Emerging from the pandemic, though, tectonic shifts in the world economy are signaling the end of that era. Globalized supply chains have cracked, and inflation has hit its highest level in 40 years. While it’s tempting to think this is just a passing storm, the signs indicate a more permanent transition to higher prices and localized production that will force Americans to become more conscious and selective in the way they consume.

